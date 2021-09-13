Logo
BurgerFi Continues to Bring their A-Game with A-Grade Angus Beef

PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
BurgerFi is dishing out an A+ Meal just in time for back-to-school

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), one of the nation's fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts and Fast Casual's 2021 Brand of the Year continues to set themselves apart from the conventional burger chains with their A-Grade Angus Beef.

Every year the Chain Reaction Report is produced by Consumer Reports alongside Natural Resources Defense Council, the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, Food Animal Concerns Trust, U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, and Center for Food Safety. The report gathers research and scores the most popular fast food and fast casual concepts on the quality of their antibiotic policies and practices. For the third report in a row, Consumer Reports recognizes BurgerFi for their commitment to serving Angus Beef that is never given antibiotics! In addition, BurgerFi's Angus Beef is not given steroids, hormones, chemicals, or additives, and is humanely raised, vegetarian grass-fed, and never frozen. BurgerFi continues to surpass other burger chains who the Report ranked in the "C" and "F" categories.

"Grades are top of mind as we enter the back-to-school period, so we thought it was timely to showcase our A-Grade Angus Beef that is a key point of differentiation for us. It requires an investment to offer premium, never frozen Angus Beef that is free of antibiotics, hormones, steroids, but it's important to satisfy an increasing number of guests concerned about the quality, transparency, and integrity of their food. It's another example of how we're working hard to deliver the best burger experience," said Julio Ramirez, CEO of BurgerFi.

As part of the A+ Meal, guests can enjoy any of their A-Grade Angus Beef Burgers (BurgerFi Cheeseburger, Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger, Conflicted Burger, Breakfast-All-Day Burger) plus Fresh-Cut Fries and any Coca-Cola® Freestyle Beverage to round out their meal.

"From day one, BurgerFi's commitment to providing the ultimate better-burger experience has always started and ended with fresh, quality ingredients, premium options and delicious possibilities," says Paul Griffin, Chief Culinary Officer of BurgerFi. "Our certified, all-American Angus Beef is sourced from the best ranches in the U.S. We will always go the extra mile for our guests and to guarantee the company's 'Never-Ever' protocols – no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones or additives and never frozen. This promotion celebrates just that."

For more information and to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019 and is included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Investor Relations Contact:
ICR
Lynne Collier
[email protected]

Company Contact:
BurgerFi International Inc.
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Quinn PR
Laura Neroulias
[email protected]

SOURCE BurgerFi International

