CN Acknowledges TCI Announcement of Shareholder Meeting Requisition

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) acknowledges the announcement made by TCI Fund Management Limited (“TCI”) that CIFF Capital UK LP and The Children’s Investment Master Fund, acting by TCI, as investment manager, that it is requisitioning a meeting of CN’s shareholders.



CN has not yet received the formal requisition (“Requisition”) from TCI. Once CN is in receipt of the Requisition, it will review it and comment further in due course.



