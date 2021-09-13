Logo
Directed Online Distributes TempuCheck Kiosks in Return-to-Office Planning

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to share details on its distribution partnership with Directed Online, the consulting firm behind Healthy Office 365, providing customized health and safety plans for businesses and schools reopening to the public.

As employees and students return to offices and schools, businesses are responsible for managing and mitigating the spread of germs while protecting their patrons against viruses. Directed Online's Healthy Office 365 manages every aspect of creating the "back-to-work" plan for their clients - from creating floor plans with traffic flows designed to minimize social contact, to installing TempuCheckkiosks at entry points to monitor for signs of fever or illness.

"Directed Online's attention to detail in their approach to planning the reopening of public spaces impressed me immensely," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of TempuCheck. "They've placed TempuCheck kiosks in schools, offices, businesses and public spaces across the country, protecting thousands of people from potentially being exposed to illness."

image.png

TempuCheck kiosks are developed with an Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen, which uses thermal technology to provides a contactless way to accurately and safely read temperatures and alert users if they have a fever.

To learn more about Directed Online and Healthy Office 365, please visit DirectedOnline.com/Healthy-office-365. For more information about TempuCheck and its Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen technology, please visit TempuCheck.com. For more information about Converge IoT, please visit convergeiot.com.

About TempuCheck
TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is an innovative technology company creating thermal sensor and automated facial recognition solutions for businesses. Developed with an Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen, the facial recognition capabilities are used in a variety of ways including managing access to secured points within a public space, to scanning for signs of illness, ensuring a safe and healthy premises.

For more information about TempuCheck, please visit TempuCheck.com.

About Directed Online and Healthy Office 365
Directed Online is a business consulting firm providing strategic solutions that integrate seamlessly into their clients' businesses. Healthy Office 365 is a turn-key product for businesses reopening to the public following social distancing related rules and regulations. For more information about Directed Online please visit DirectedOnline.com.

For inquiries please contact: [email protected]

Investor Inquiries:
Star8 Corp.
1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor
Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: TempuCheck



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663666/Directed-Online-Distributes-TempuCheck-Kiosks-in-Return-to-Office-Planning

img.ashx?id=663666

