Directed Online Distributes TempuCheck Kiosks in Return-to-Office Planning

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to share details on its distribution partnership with Directed Online, the consulting firm behind Healthy Office 365, providing customized health and safety plans for businesses and schools reopening to the public.

As employees and students return to offices and schools, businesses are responsible for managing and mitigating the spread of germs while protecting their patrons against viruses. Directed Online's Healthy Office 365 manages every aspect of creating the "back-to-work" plan for their clients - from creating floor plans with traffic flows designed to minimize social contact, to installing TempuCheckkiosks at entry points to monitor for signs of fever or illness.

"Directed Online's attention to detail in their approach to planning the reopening of public spaces impressed me immensely," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of TempuCheck. "They've placed TempuCheck kiosks in schools, offices, businesses and public spaces across the country, protecting thousands of people from potentially being exposed to illness."

TempuCheck kiosks are developed with an Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen, which uses thermal technology to provides a contactless way to accurately and safely read temperatures and alert users if they have a fever.

To learn more about Directed Online and Healthy Office 365, please visit DirectedOnline.com/Healthy-office-365. For more information about TempuCheck and its Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen technology, please visit TempuCheck.com. For more information about Converge IoT, please visit convergeiot.com.

About TempuCheck

TempuCheck (OTC PINK:STRH) is an innovative technology company creating thermal sensor and automated facial recognition solutions for businesses. Developed with an Automated Pre-Temperature (APT) screen, the facial recognition capabilities are used in a variety of ways including managing access to secured points within a public space, to scanning for signs of illness, ensuring a safe and healthy premises.

For more information about TempuCheck, please visit TempuCheck.com.

About Directed Online and Healthy Office 365

Directed Online is a business consulting firm providing strategic solutions that integrate seamlessly into their clients' businesses. Healthy Office 365 is a turn-key product for businesses reopening to the public following social distancing related rules and regulations. For more information about Directed Online please visit DirectedOnline.com.

