Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Major Finds of Coins and Artifacts

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company, with its Partner Gold Hound LLC, is excited to announce that we have been successful in major finds of varied coins, pottery, intact glass jars, a whole musket, many cannon balls and many other shipwreck materials in a close proximity area of the 1715 Fleet wreck site off the East Coast of Florida. Many other large shipwreck materials of iron and lead have also been found in the close in area.tsr1.jpgtsr2.jpg

With the experience and the technologies provided by TSR as well as the. expertise brought by Gold Hound we are fairly confident that we are on one of the major wreck sites to find larger quantities of gold, silver and gems. Through fantastic analysis and survey work, by Capt. Greg Bounds, using TSR crews, and joint divers and much of his expert surveying, utilizing state of the art equipment supplied by TSR the area for a particular wreck seems to have been narrowed to a focused are.

We will continue operations off the sight near Sebastian Florida for the foreseeable future. TSR is making plans and agreements for other sights, including treasure wreck sights of large value, that are essentially proven wrecks outside of US waters that we will work throughout the rest of the year.

We will be displaying many of the finds on our new social media sights on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and others that have been developed and will be announced shortly. As well TSR will have some major announcements for new directors and personnel in executive positions.

The site area off Sebastian Florida has been perpetually permitted with the State of Florida and has been the site of valuable recoveries from a suspected four wrecks from the renowned and enormously laden 1715 Fleet, which sank in July 1715 during a hurricane. Although much of the inshore areas have been worked, and many recoveries made, the vast amount of treasure, in the form of gold and silver coins, bullion bars, emeralds, jewelry and other valuable items are still to be found.

With the vessels operating at all times weather permitting, TSR will update and provide information on all aspects of operations, including video and other media updates in the short term. TSR has also activated an Instagram site for posts we will make available for videos and pictures on a near daily basis.

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery
TSR is a three-fold treasure related company, with its own recovery vessels and partners, it has made recoveries, and holds hundreds of miles of researched areas. TSR has its treasure recovery part of the Company as well as its Media Group for television, gaming and Media matters such as its gaming portion and its television side being developed. All three components will make up the triad of revenue sources and business development.

Our website will be updated as new matters are announced including recoveries, the media side, and gaming side at www.treasurewreck.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release and the statements of representatives of TSR. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, TSR's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT
TSR Website: www.treasurewreck.com
Craig A. Huffman EMAIL: [email protected],

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
TELEPHONE: (877) 723-5477

Corporate Communications:
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
[email protected]

SOURCE: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663670/Treasure-Shipwreck-Recovery-Announces-Major-Finds-of-Coins-and-Artifacts

img.ashx?id=663670

