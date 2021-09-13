FleishmanHillard Appoints Rachel Catanach General Manager of New York, Ephraim Cohen Global Managing Director, Media + Platforms

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced two key appointments: Rachel Catanach to general manager of its New York operations, and Ephraim Cohen to global managing director of Media + Platforms.

"Our operations are thriving thanks to our relentless focus on creating the best experience for clients and our employees," said J.J. Carter, global COO and Americas president, FleishmanHillard. "These appointments will continue to strengthen our position as the leading agency for global campaigns built on media strategies that deliver business results. New York is an established hub for global clients, and Rachel's cross-market experience will bring additional expertise to the leading brands we represent, while our Media + Platforms core service will continue to grow as one of our agency's key offerings under Ephraim's leadership."

In her new role, Catanach will be responsible for the operations, strategy and growth of FleishmanHillard's New York office. She'll be moving to New York from Hong Kong where she has served as the agency's president of Greater China for the past five years, and as the managing director of the Hong Kong office for nine years. She also serves on FleishmanHillard's global leadership Cabinet. In addition to her experience in business operations and developing colleagues, Catanach has expertise in global brand building, corporate and financial communications, issues and reputation management and strategic events. Under her leadership, the firm's Greater China operations were named 2020 PRovoke Media Greater China Agency of the Year and 2020 Public Affairs Asia Multi-market Agency of the Year. She is the former Chair of Public Relations Hong Kong and is a regular industry commentator.

A founding member of the global Media + Platforms practice two years ago, which integrates earned media, editorial, social and digital capabilities, Cohen will continue building out the talent base and global offerings. In partnership with the agency's TRUE Global Intelligence practice, Cohen will also expand the agency's data transformation strategy, designed to increase the business impact of campaigns by putting the power of advanced data tools directly into the hands of all communications counselors. Cohen is taking the role after leading FleishmanHillard's New York office since 2015, establishing the office as a growth driver and global client leadership hub across four key sectors – Financial and Professional Services, Technology, Healthcare and Consumer. Cohen joined FleishmanHillard in 2014 to lead social and digital for the firm's eastern region before being appointed General Manager of FleishmanHillard NY.

