Energy Wyze, a Solar and Renewable Energy Lead Generation Company, Rolls Out Artificial Intelligence Technology to Further the Touchless Sales Process

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Interested customers are no longer required to be in direct contact with a representative to book an appointment

- Pairing the AI technology with Energy Wyze's Solar CXM provides a seamless experience for companies to manage customer data from lead to installation

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2021

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company") announced today that its subsidiary company, Energy Wyze, LLC, has launched a new AI bot technology that allows for the complete automation of booking appointments and automated lead generation. While still having the option for in-person interaction, interested customers are no longer required to be in direct contact with a representative to book an appointment. This AI technology is able to accurately gather information and coordinate an appointment to connect each individual with the right solar provider for them, regardless of their location.

SinglePoint_Redraw_Logo.jpg

"We're thrilled with this cutting-edge innovation; this AI technology will enable our clients to maximize efficiencies with their client data. A common problem in this industry is follow up with customers. This technology solves that issue instantly," says Joe Hupp, EnergyWyze, COO. "The user experience was a top priority in the development of the AI technology, and it is able to simulate a two-way conversation. Users are able to enter a message as though they were communicating with a human representative via Text Message, Facebook Messenger and Instagram Messenger, and the AI is able to reply in kind."

Energy Wyze continues to develop technology that assists solar installation companies as well as customers. Pairing the AI technology with Energy Wyze Solar CXM provides a seamless experience for companies to manage customer data from lead to installation. Solar CXM is a solar specific customer relationship management (CRM) tool akin to Salesforce. With automation features built throughout, the CXM users are able to manage their pipeline and keep customers engaged throughout their solar install process automatically, saving time, money and ultimately increasing engagement and lowering cancellation rates.

With the solar tailwinds strong, management believes developing and rolling out tools to assist the industry provides the ability to help with the overall industry growth and customer adoption rates. Recently, the Biden Administration has outlined a plan in which solar would supply nearly half of the electricity by 2050. Currently, solar produces approximately 3%. With this new plan, solar power will increase by 16x over the next two decades. To make this goal happen, it is expected that tax credits will be extended, new credits will be created and the overall drive for the growth in the space will be exponential.

Energy Wyze will initially begin rolling out this completely automated booking feature in the Utah, Virginia, California and Connecticut markets before expanding to Colorado, Texas, and finally launching nationwide. The AI bot is projected to save thousands of dollars and countless time without sacrificing accuracy, efficiency, or customer experience. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to [email protected].

Che Oliver, CMO of Energy Wyze, stated, "The initial tests have gone flawlessly, and we are eager to put this program in place across the board. We're looking forward to other applications of this technology and to the advancements yet to be made in other areas."

About Energy Wyze, LLC
Energy Wyze provides software and services to solar and renewable energy companies. Through their partners and clients, Energy Wyze provides solar, battery back-up and EV Charging solutions to homeowners and businesses throughout the nation.

About SinglePoint Inc.
SinglePoint Inc. is a company focused on providing renewable energy solutions to consumers and small commercial businesses. SinglePoint is committed to building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional model. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, the spinoff of non-energy related assets, qualification for a national exchange, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

favicon.png?sn=LA04532&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-wyze-a-solar-and-renewable-energy-lead-generation-company-rolls-out-artificial-intelligence-technology-to-further-the-touchless-sales-process-301375425.html

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA04532&Transmission_Id=202109131100PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA04532&DateId=20210913
