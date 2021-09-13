Caterpillar To Showcase Sustainability, Safety And The Future Of Mining At MINExpo 2021

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is unveiling its latest advancements in safety, sustainability and technology at MINExpo 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 55,000-ft2 exhibit features a broad range of product displays, new equipment introductions, autonomous machines, remote operating stations and previews of what the future holds in the mining industry.

The three-day expo also celebrates Caterpillar's collaboration with mines and the company's commitment to its customers with the theme, "Together, We're Mining Better."

"We look forward to sharing Caterpillar's latest mining products and services portfolio with our customers. Our advancements extend from equipment, technology and services to helping customers mine more safely and sustainably," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're committed to providing the solutions to help our customers achieve their climate-related objectives while meeting their requirements for performance, durability and economic value."

The exhibit is grouped under three areas: sustainability, technology and automation, and equipment lifecycle management solutions.

Highlights include:

The world's largest, most powerful and efficient electric drive dozer with high drive. The new Cat D11 XE dozer will be the most advanced, most efficient dozer in the industry, built to give owners a lower cost of material moved.

The new Cat ® R1700 XE LHD underground loader features 100% battery electric propulsion that generates significantly less heat and noise. It offers a 16.5-ton payload and 11.2 mph top speed.

A Cat MineStar® stage focusing on Caterpillar's state of the art technology

"To deliver on their sustainability commitments will require miners to make significant changes to mine infrastructure and operations," said Denise Johnson, Caterpillar group president with responsibility for Resource Industries. "Caterpillar has an integrated portfolio of machines, services and technologies, that support end-to-end sustainable solutions for our customers."

MINExpo and Caterpillar are committed to safety and are following COVID-19 protocols in accordance with CDC guidance, state and local authorities as well as the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show runs Monday September 13 through Wednesday September 15. For those unable to travel, Caterpillar has created a digital Caterpillar experience at cat.com/mining.

