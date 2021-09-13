Caterpillar To Showcase Sustainability, Safety And The Future Of Mining At MINExpo 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Caterpillar To Showcase Sustainability, Safety And The Future Of Mining At MINExpo 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Sept. 13, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is unveiling its latest advancements in safety, sustainability and technology at MINExpo 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 55,000-ft2 exhibit features a broad range of product displays, new equipment introductions, autonomous machines, remote operating stations and previews of what the future holds in the mining industry.

The three-day expo also celebrates Caterpillar's collaboration with mines and the company's commitment to its customers with the theme, "Together, We're Mining Better."

"We look forward to sharing Caterpillar's latest mining products and services portfolio with our customers. Our advancements extend from equipment, technology and services to helping customers mine more safely and sustainably," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're committed to providing the solutions to help our customers achieve their climate-related objectives while meeting their requirements for performance, durability and economic value."

The exhibit is grouped under three areas: sustainability, technology and automation, and equipment lifecycle management solutions.

Highlights include:

  • The world's largest, most powerful and efficient electric drive dozer with high drive. The new Cat D11 XE dozer will be the most advanced, most efficient dozer in the industry, built to give owners a lower cost of material moved.
  • The new Cat® R1700 XE LHD underground loader features 100% battery electric propulsion that generates significantly less heat and noise. It offers a 16.5-ton payload and 11.2 mph top speed.
  • A broad range of renewable and storable power solutions.
  • A Cat MineStar® stage focusing on Caterpillar's state of the art technology

"To deliver on their sustainability commitments will require miners to make significant changes to mine infrastructure and operations," said Denise Johnson, Caterpillar group president with responsibility for Resource Industries. "Caterpillar has an integrated portfolio of machines, services and technologies, that support end-to-end sustainable solutions for our customers."

MINExpo and Caterpillar are committed to safety and are following COVID-19 protocols in accordance with CDC guidance, state and local authorities as well as the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show runs Monday September 13 through Wednesday September 15. For those unable to travel, Caterpillar has created a digital Caterpillar experience at cat.com/mining.

About Caterpillar
With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

favicon.png?sn=CG04672&sd=2021-09-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caterpillar-to-showcase-sustainability-safety-and-the-future-of-mining-at-minexpo-2021-301375462.html

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG04672&Transmission_Id=202109131200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG04672&DateId=20210913
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment