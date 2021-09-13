ASYMmetric ETFs Trust Buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Vontier Corp, ServiceNow Inc

- New Purchases: JKHY,
- Added Positions: COG, TYL, BIO, REGN, AMZN, MRK, BDX, XLNX, GILD, DLR, VRTX, CTXS, MKTX, ROL, ADBE, KEYS, AEP, CHRW, ICE, MSFT, NFLX, CLX, OTIS, DLTR, CARR, CBOE, DG, VRSN, HRL, BR, CME, NEM, ATVI, KR, VZ, TTWO, TSCO, CSCO, PGR, EA, AKAM, DPZ, BRK/B, TGT, ORCL, TMUS, NLOK,
- Sold Out: BAX, VNT, NOW,
These are the top 5 holdings of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) - 5,349 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.16%
- Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 532 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.62%
- American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 930 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.15%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,204 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.49%
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 135 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.00%
ASYMmetric ETFs Trust initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $168.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 141.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 5,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 161.67%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $467.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 145.65%. The purchase prices were between $571.17 and $649.04, with an estimated average price of $607.52. The stock is now traded at around $791.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 113 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $642.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 142.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 903 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 150.89%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $260.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 281 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
ASYMmetric ETFs Trust sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
ASYMmetric ETFs Trust sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
ASYMmetric ETFs Trust sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF.
1. ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF keeps buying
