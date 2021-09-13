ASYMmetric ETFs Trust Buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Vontier Corp, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: JKHY,

Investment company ASYMmetric ETFs Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Baxter International Inc, Vontier Corp, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ASYMmetric ETFs Trust. As of 2021Q2, ASYMmetric ETFs Trust owns 48 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asymshares+asymmetric+500+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) - 5,349 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.16% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 532 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.62% American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 930 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.15% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,204 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.49% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 135 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.00%

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $168.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 141.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 5,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 161.67%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $467.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 145.65%. The purchase prices were between $571.17 and $649.04, with an estimated average price of $607.52. The stock is now traded at around $791.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $642.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 142.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 150.89%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $260.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.