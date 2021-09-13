ASYMmetric ETFs Trust Buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Vontier Corp, ServiceNow Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust Buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Vontier Corp, ServiceNow Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ASYMmetric ETFs Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Baxter International Inc, Vontier Corp, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ASYMmetric ETFs Trust. As of 2021Q2, ASYMmetric ETFs Trust owns 48 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asymshares+asymmetric+500+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF
  1. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) - 5,349 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.16%
  2. Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 532 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.62%
  3. American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 930 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.15%
  4. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,204 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.49%
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 135 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.00%
New Purchase: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $168.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 141.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 5,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc by 161.67%. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $467.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 145.65%. The purchase prices were between $571.17 and $649.04, with an estimated average price of $607.52. The stock is now traded at around $791.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $642.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 142.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 150.89%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $260.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

ASYMmetric ETFs Trust sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF. Also check out:

1. ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider