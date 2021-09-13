Asset Management Fund Buys HCA Healthcare Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, American Tower Corp

New Purchases: HCA, FCX, FOXA,

Investment company Asset Management Fund Current Portfolio ) buys HCA Healthcare Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Comcast Corp, Fox Corp, sells Amgen Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Fund. As of 2021Q2, Asset Management Fund owns 46 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intuit Inc (INTU) - 4,250 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 840 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 6,700 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 6,176 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 4,892 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.

Asset Management Fund initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $257.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Management Fund initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Management Fund initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Management Fund added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Management Fund added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Management Fund sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Asset Management Fund reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 70.02%. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $216.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.43%. Asset Management Fund still held 1,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asset Management Fund reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $295.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Asset Management Fund still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.