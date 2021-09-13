Logo
Asset Management Fund Buys HCA Healthcare Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, American Tower Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Asset Management Fund (Current Portfolio) buys HCA Healthcare Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Comcast Corp, Fox Corp, sells Amgen Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Fund. As of 2021Q2, Asset Management Fund owns 46 stocks with a total value of $48 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Large Cap Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/large+cap+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Large Cap Equity Fund
  1. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 4,250 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.46%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 840 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 6,700 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 6,176 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 4,892 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Asset Management Fund initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $257.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Asset Management Fund initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Asset Management Fund initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Asset Management Fund added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Asset Management Fund added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Asset Management Fund sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Reduced: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Asset Management Fund reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 70.02%. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $216.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.43%. Asset Management Fund still held 1,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Asset Management Fund reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $295.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Asset Management Fund still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



insider