Asset Management Fund Buys HCA Healthcare Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, American Tower Corp

- New Purchases: HCA, FCX, FOXA,
- Added Positions: EOG, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, AMT, INTU, GOOGL, PGR, ACN, LYB, MSFT,
- Sold Out: CSCO,
For the details of Large Cap Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/large+cap+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Large Cap Equity Fund
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 4,250 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.46%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 840 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 6,700 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.94%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 6,176 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 4,892 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
Asset Management Fund initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $257.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Asset Management Fund initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Asset Management Fund initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Asset Management Fund added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Asset Management Fund added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $60.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Asset Management Fund sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.Reduced: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Asset Management Fund reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 70.02%. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $216.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.43%. Asset Management Fund still held 1,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Asset Management Fund reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $295.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Asset Management Fund still held 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Large Cap Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. Large Cap Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Large Cap Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Large Cap Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Large Cap Equity Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment