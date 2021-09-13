Aspiriant Trust Buys iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: IAU,

Investment company Aspiriant Trust Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspiriant Trust. As of 2021Q2, Aspiriant Trust owns 1 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aspiriant Defensive Allocation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aspiriant+defensive+allocation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 6,198,814 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aspiriant Trust initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 6,198,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.