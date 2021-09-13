Aspiriant Trust Buys iShares Gold Trust

Investment company Aspiriant Trust (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspiriant Trust. As of 2021Q2, Aspiriant Trust owns 1 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IAU,
- New Purchases: IAU,
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 6,198,814 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Aspiriant Trust initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 6,198,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.
