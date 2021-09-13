Aspiration Funds Buys TJX Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bank OZK, Sells AGCO Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Prologis Inc

- New Purchases: TJX, VRTX, OZK, COUR,
- Added Positions: AKAM, INCY, CRM, XLNX, VMW, AMWL, AZEK, MDT, ECL, MTN, AWK, SEDG, BE, SHLS,
- Reduced Positions: AGCO, PRU, PLD, MSA, MEG, SBUX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aspiration Redwood Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,983 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- Visa Inc (V) - 22,306 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- VMware Inc (VMW) - 31,291 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,453 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 43,040 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
Aspiration Funds initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 41,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Aspiration Funds initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $191.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank OZK (OZK)
Aspiration Funds initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 25,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Aspiration Funds initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.3 and $58, with an estimated average price of $43.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Aspiration Funds added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 41,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Aspiration Funds added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 30,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Aspiration Funds added to a holding in American Well Corp by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 56,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Aspiration Funds reduced to a holding in AGCO Corp by 52.81%. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.89%. Aspiration Funds still held 14,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Aspiration Funds reduced to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 86.37%. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $105.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Aspiration Funds still held 3,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Aspiration Funds reduced to a holding in Prologis Inc by 28.53%. The sale prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Aspiration Funds still held 27,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.
