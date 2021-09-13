Logo
Aspiration Funds Buys TJX Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bank OZK, Sells AGCO Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Prologis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 13, 2021
Investment company Aspiration Funds (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bank OZK, Akamai Technologies Inc, Coursera Inc, sells AGCO Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Prologis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspiration Funds. As of 2021Q2, Aspiration Funds owns 45 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aspiration Redwood Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aspiration+redwood+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aspiration Redwood Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,983 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 22,306 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  3. VMware Inc (VMW) - 31,291 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,453 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  5. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 43,040 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Aspiration Funds initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 41,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Aspiration Funds initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $191.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank OZK (OZK)

Aspiration Funds initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 25,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coursera Inc (COUR)

Aspiration Funds initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.3 and $58, with an estimated average price of $43.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Aspiration Funds added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 41,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Aspiration Funds added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 30,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Aspiration Funds added to a holding in American Well Corp by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 56,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Aspiration Funds reduced to a holding in AGCO Corp by 52.81%. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.89%. Aspiration Funds still held 14,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Aspiration Funds reduced to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 86.37%. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $105.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Aspiration Funds still held 3,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Aspiration Funds reduced to a holding in Prologis Inc by 28.53%. The sale prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Aspiration Funds still held 27,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aspiration Redwood Fund. Also check out:

1. Aspiration Redwood Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aspiration Redwood Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aspiration Redwood Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aspiration Redwood Fund keeps buying
