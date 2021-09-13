Aspiration Funds Buys TJX Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bank OZK, Sells AGCO Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Prologis Inc

New Purchases: TJX, VRTX, OZK, COUR,

Investment company Aspiration Funds Current Portfolio ) buys TJX Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bank OZK, Akamai Technologies Inc, Coursera Inc, sells AGCO Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Prologis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspiration Funds. As of 2021Q2, Aspiration Funds owns 45 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,983 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Visa Inc (V) - 22,306 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% VMware Inc (VMW) - 31,291 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,453 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 43,040 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%

Aspiration Funds initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 41,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspiration Funds initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $191.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspiration Funds initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.46, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 25,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspiration Funds initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.3 and $58, with an estimated average price of $43.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspiration Funds added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 24.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 41,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspiration Funds added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 30,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspiration Funds added to a holding in American Well Corp by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 56,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspiration Funds reduced to a holding in AGCO Corp by 52.81%. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.89%. Aspiration Funds still held 14,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspiration Funds reduced to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 86.37%. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $105.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Aspiration Funds still held 3,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aspiration Funds reduced to a holding in Prologis Inc by 28.53%. The sale prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Aspiration Funds still held 27,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.