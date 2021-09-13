BankProv to Scale Digital Asset Lending with Expansion of Specialty Lending Team

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BankProv to Scale Digital Asset Lending with Expansion of Specialty Lending Team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMESBURY, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021

AMESBURY, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankProv, an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients, is expanding its Specialty Lending team to include Ryan Fox, Assistant Vice President, Specialty Lending, as the Bank pushes its full-service offering for the cryptocurrency community to the next level.

BankProv_Fox_Ryan.jpg

BankProv, the first bank in the industry to extend a line of credit backed by Ether, has doubled down on its focus to address the digital assets' market need for accessible USD for crypto-heavy borrowers. In his new role, Fox will offer crypto-backed lending options to digital asset companies, allowing their investors to meet their USD needs without liquidating their holdings. Fox will also specialize in providing equipment and infrastructure loans to scale crypto mining operations, as well as procuring senior debt capital to individuals and funds through the search fund lending model.

"I'm excited to work in the innovative cryptocurrency space and to be on the forefront of the bank's newest ventures, in addition to utilizing my background as a former business owner to work with entrepreneurs on their acquisitions," said Fox.

Fox joined BankProv in November 2020, having spent most of his career at William Fox & Co., a family-owned business in Washington, D.C. His experience owning and managing a small business for more than a decade gives him the first-hand insight, knowledge and understanding of the challenges that face business owners daily. Ryan is graduate of Franklin & Marshall College and has also held positions at Alternative Care at Home and Dolly Road Partners.

"Since joining the lending team at BankProv, Ryan has demonstrated a unique ability to apply his real-world experience to create flexible and unique deal structures for our specialty clients, which will prove invaluable as we continue to partner with the top companies in this space," said Joe Kenney, EVP, Director of Commercial Lending.

For more information, visit bankprov.com.

About BankProv
BankProv, legally operating as The Provident Bank, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets, including cryptocurrency, renewable energy, fin-tech and enterprise value lending with a focus on search fund loans. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS (Bank as a Service) partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

Press Contact: Carie Kelly, SVP, Virtual Banking
Phone: (978) 834-8583
Email: [email protected]

Bankprov_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE04966&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bankprov-to-scale-digital-asset-lending-with-expansion-of-specialty-lending-team-301375512.html

SOURCE The Provident Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE04966&Transmission_Id=202109131300PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE04966&DateId=20210913
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment