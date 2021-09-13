Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund Buys NIBE Industrier AB, Games Workshop Group PLC, Epiroc AB, Sells Jardine Strategic Holdings, Jardine Matheson Holdings

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NIBE Industrier AB, Games Workshop Group PLC, Epiroc AB, IMCD NV, Investor AB, sells Jardine Strategic Holdings, Jardine Matheson Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Developed EAFE All Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund owns 61 stocks with a total value of $654 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 40,154 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97% Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 18,356 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10% Zalando SE (ZAL) - 207,603 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22% Atlas Copco AB (ATCO A) - 313,128 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87% AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 1,499,800 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28%

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund initiated holding in NIBE Industrier AB. The purchase prices were between $67.7 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 1,743,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $159.6 and $190.05, with an estimated average price of $173.61. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 365,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund initiated holding in IMCD NV. The purchase prices were between $118.5 and $135.8, with an estimated average price of $127.32. The stock is now traded at around $167.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 44,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund initiated holding in Investor AB. The purchase prices were between $174.1 and $198.8, with an estimated average price of $185.86. The stock is now traded at around $203.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 259,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $180.05 and $207.4, with an estimated average price of $193.3. The stock is now traded at around $194.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund added to a holding in Games Workshop Group PLC by 1232.40%. The purchase prices were between $99.65 and $121, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $119.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 56,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund added to a holding in AUTO1 Group by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $48.48, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 70,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.48 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $32.83.

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.25 and $67.78, with an estimated average price of $64.81.