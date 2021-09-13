Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund Buys NIBE Industrier AB, Investor AB, IMCD NV, Sells Shopify Inc, Jardine Matheson Holdings, Jardine Strategic Holdings

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NIBE Industrier AB, Investor AB, IMCD NV, Epiroc AB, Games Workshop Group PLC, sells Shopify Inc, Jardine Matheson Holdings, Jardine Strategic Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,International All Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund owns 85 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Baillie Gifford

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 159,381 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.27% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 23,608 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.14% Zalando SE (ZAL) - 125,830 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 8,760 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.5% Li Ning Co Ltd (02331) - 924,500 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.64%

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in NIBE Industrier AB. The purchase prices were between $67.7 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 970,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in Investor AB. The purchase prices were between $174.1 and $198.8, with an estimated average price of $185.86. The stock is now traded at around $203.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 265,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in IMCD NV. The purchase prices were between $118.5 and $135.8, with an estimated average price of $127.32. The stock is now traded at around $167.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 34,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $159.6 and $190.05, with an estimated average price of $173.61. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 281,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 255,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund added to a holding in Games Workshop Group PLC by 975.38%. The purchase prices were between $99.65 and $121, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $119.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 37,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund added to a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd by 142.82%. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 102,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 192.80%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 64,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund added to a holding in AUTO1 Group by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $48.48, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 60,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.25 and $67.78, with an estimated average price of $64.81.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.48 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $32.83.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Shopify Inc by 50.5%. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1467.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund still held 8,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.