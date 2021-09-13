Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund Buys NIBE Industrier AB, Investor AB, IMCD NV, Sells Shopify Inc, Jardine Matheson Holdings, Jardine Strategic Holdings

- New Purchases: NIBE B, INVE B, IMCD, EPI B, YSG,
- Added Positions: GAW, BNR, CPNG, AG1,
- Reduced Positions: SHOP, ASML, TSM, 03690, ZAL, BABA, ATCO B, 00669, MTD, SRT3, BC8, 6594, ITX, ASIANPAINT, NPN, HDFC, 7733, HL., 6273, 6869, 01299, 7309, 00168, COH, 6098, CFR, AUTO, 6981, RCO, 4911, 02331, RMV, SPOT, KNEBV, ASC, 9984, MC, TRN, 6861, BIDU, MELI, SEK, ADS, 02318, ITRK, U11, JMT, RADL3, 2371, KER, 035420, BGNE, 6902, UBI, PRX, TCOM, 7269, RAA, 7956, HSV, 4452, JMAT, NEM, FFH, BRBY, ICICIGI, 7649, 300750, WALMEX, WEIR, MMYT, Y92, MCDOWELL-N,
- Sold Out: JARLF, JDSHF,
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 159,381 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.27%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 23,608 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.14%
- Zalando SE (ZAL) - 125,830 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 8,760 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.5%
- Li Ning Co Ltd (02331) - 924,500 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.64%
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in NIBE Industrier AB. The purchase prices were between $67.7 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 970,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Investor AB (INVE B)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in Investor AB. The purchase prices were between $174.1 and $198.8, with an estimated average price of $185.86. The stock is now traded at around $203.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 265,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IMCD NV (IMCD)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in IMCD NV. The purchase prices were between $118.5 and $135.8, with an estimated average price of $127.32. The stock is now traded at around $167.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 34,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Epiroc AB (EPI B)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $159.6 and $190.05, with an estimated average price of $173.61. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 281,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 255,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund added to a holding in Games Workshop Group PLC by 975.38%. The purchase prices were between $99.65 and $121, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $119.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 37,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (BNR)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund added to a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd by 142.82%. The purchase prices were between $26.14 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 102,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 192.80%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 64,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AUTO1 Group (AG1)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund added to a holding in AUTO1 Group by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $48.48, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 60,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JARLF)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.25 and $67.78, with an estimated average price of $64.81.Sold Out: Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JDSHF)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.48 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $32.83.Reduced: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Shopify Inc by 50.5%. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1467.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund still held 8,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.
