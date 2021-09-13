Baillie Gifford Funds Buys 10x Genomics Inc, Coursera Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Yext Inc, Eventbrite Inc

New Purchases: TXG, COUR, RXRX,

TXG, COUR, RXRX, Added Positions: AFRM, SNOW, DNLI, LMND, TTD, W, SHOP, APPN, NET, MRNA, ROKU, TWLO, TSLA, CSGP, CHWY, ZM, WDAY, FRC, NVDA, CHGG, PINS, NVCR, WSO, CVNA, ABMD, SANA, TDOC, VRM, ILMN, ALNY, SFIX, RDFN, SNAP, PEN, GKOS, DDOG, HEI.A, NFLX, DASH, ZG,

AFRM, SNOW, DNLI, LMND, TTD, W, SHOP, APPN, NET, MRNA, ROKU, TWLO, TSLA, CSGP, CHWY, ZM, WDAY, FRC, NVDA, CHGG, PINS, NVCR, WSO, CVNA, ABMD, SANA, TDOC, VRM, ILMN, ALNY, SFIX, RDFN, SNAP, PEN, GKOS, DDOG, HEI.A, NFLX, DASH, ZG, Reduced Positions: AMZN,

Sold Out: MA, YEXT, EB,

Investment company Baillie Gifford Funds Current Portfolio ) buys 10x Genomics Inc, Coursera Inc, Snowflake Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Yext Inc, Eventbrite Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Funds. As of 2021Q2, Baillie Gifford Funds owns 46 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 9,587 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,820 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.87% Wayfair Inc (W) - 28,012 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 103,660 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84% Roku Inc (ROKU) - 17,354 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%

Baillie Gifford Funds initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 14,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Funds initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.3 and $58, with an estimated average price of $43.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 30,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Funds initiated holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $37.42, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 92.55%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $321.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 97.28%. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $110.347000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $78.44, with an estimated average price of $61.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 36,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 37.58%. The purchase prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $16.65 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $22.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.028000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Funds sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Baillie Gifford Funds sold out a holding in Yext Inc. The sale prices were between $12.18 and $15.14, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Baillie Gifford Funds sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23.