Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund Buys Epiroc AB, Carvana Co, Wayfair Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, SoftBank Group Corp, Interactive Brokers Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund Buys Epiroc AB, Carvana Co, Wayfair Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, SoftBank Group Corp, Interactive Brokers Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Epiroc AB, Carvana Co, Wayfair Inc, Adevinta ASA, Snowflake Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, SoftBank Group Corp, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Fairfax Financial Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund. As of 2021Q2, Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund owns 103 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+global+alpha+equities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund
  1. Naspers Ltd (NPN) - 189,985 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84%
  2. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 98,519 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.98%
  3. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 22,378 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
  4. Sea Ltd (SE) - 116,610 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.3%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,763 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95%
New Purchase: Epiroc AB (EPI B)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $159.6 and $190.05, with an estimated average price of $173.61. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 469,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $327.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 28,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 71,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wayfair Inc (W)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 62.81%. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $266.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 44,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adevinta ASA (ADE)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Adevinta ASA by 90.98%. The purchase prices were between $125.9 and $171, with an estimated average price of $150.54. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 529,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 180.86%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $321.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 30,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 40.86%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $337.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 273,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Staar Surgical Co by 46.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 52,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SoftBank Group Corp (9984)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in SoftBank Group Corp. The sale prices were between $7559 and $10170, with an estimated average price of $8954.94.

Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.

Sold Out: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (JET)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $68.68.

Sold Out: Schibsted ASA (SCHB)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in Schibsted ASA. The sale prices were between $306 and $373.6, with an estimated average price of $348.46.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.23%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3460.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund still held 8,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 31.2%. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund still held 109,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd by 28.51%. The sale prices were between $541.66 and $576.91, with an estimated average price of $563.07. The stock is now traded at around $557.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund still held 14,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund. Also check out:

1. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider