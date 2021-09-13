Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund Buys Epiroc AB, Carvana Co, Wayfair Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, SoftBank Group Corp, Interactive Brokers Group Inc

- New Purchases: EPI B, CVNA, VMEO,
- Added Positions: W, ADE, SNOW, TWLO, LI, STAA, WIZZ,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, NPN, MCO, PRU, MA, 2330, MSFT, EOG, ANTM, GOOG, BABA, SE, SHOP, 7733, BHP, MLM, RIO, 01299, TTD, AJG, TSLA, FFH, FB, 6857, RI, 4751, EL, HDFC, Z, TER, CBRE, 02318, ALB, FTCH, ATCO B, BR, CRH, 03690, BKNG, 6869, 6273, RIGD, ALNY, RYAAY, TMO, NET, SPGI, CFR, RMD, MRNA, TDOC, SITE, ILMN, MKL, NFLX, ADS, SCHW, PRX, IBN, AXON, CHGG, DB1, SPOT, SRCL, ATHM, LYFT, TME, ABMD, IAC, NVCR, 01833, SBER, EXAS, HHC, UBI, B3SA3, GMAB, DDOG, ADYEN, SCHA, WAB, CSGP, DASH, TREE, ORI, 6465, MAIL, HAS, BEKE, OSCR,
- Sold Out: 9984, IBKR, JET, SCHB,
- Naspers Ltd (NPN) - 189,985 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 98,519 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.98%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 22,378 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 116,610 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.3%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,763 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95%
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $159.6 and $190.05, with an estimated average price of $173.61. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 469,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $327.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 28,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 71,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wayfair Inc (W)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 62.81%. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $266.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 44,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adevinta ASA (ADE)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Adevinta ASA by 90.98%. The purchase prices were between $125.9 and $171, with an estimated average price of $150.54. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 529,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 180.86%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $321.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 30,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 40.86%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $337.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 273,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Staar Surgical Co by 46.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 52,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SoftBank Group Corp (9984)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in SoftBank Group Corp. The sale prices were between $7559 and $10170, with an estimated average price of $8954.94.Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.Sold Out: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (JET)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $68.68.Sold Out: Schibsted ASA (SCHB)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in Schibsted ASA. The sale prices were between $306 and $373.6, with an estimated average price of $348.46.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.23%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3460.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund still held 8,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 31.2%. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund still held 109,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH)
Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd by 28.51%. The sale prices were between $541.66 and $576.91, with an estimated average price of $563.07. The stock is now traded at around $557.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund still held 14,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.
