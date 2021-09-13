Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund Buys Epiroc AB, Carvana Co, Wayfair Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, SoftBank Group Corp, Interactive Brokers Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Epiroc AB, Carvana Co, Wayfair Inc, Adevinta ASA, Snowflake Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, SoftBank Group Corp, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Fairfax Financial Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Global Alpha Equities Fund. As of 2021Q2, Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund owns 103 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Naspers Ltd (NPN) - 189,985 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 98,519 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.98% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 22,378 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61% Sea Ltd (SE) - 116,610 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 117,763 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95%

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $159.6 and $190.05, with an estimated average price of $173.61. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 469,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $327.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 28,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 71,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 62.81%. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $266.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 44,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Adevinta ASA by 90.98%. The purchase prices were between $125.9 and $171, with an estimated average price of $150.54. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 529,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 180.86%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $321.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 30,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 40.86%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $337.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 273,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund added to a holding in Staar Surgical Co by 46.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 52,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in SoftBank Group Corp. The sale prices were between $7559 and $10170, with an estimated average price of $8954.94.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $68.68.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund sold out a holding in Schibsted ASA. The sale prices were between $306 and $373.6, with an estimated average price of $348.46.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.23%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3460.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund still held 8,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 31.2%. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $69.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund still held 109,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund reduced to a holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd by 28.51%. The sale prices were between $541.66 and $576.91, with an estimated average price of $563.07. The stock is now traded at around $557.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund still held 14,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.