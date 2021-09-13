Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund Buys NIBE Industrier AB, Investor AB, Games Workshop Group PLC, Sells Jardine Strategic Holdings, Jardine Matheson Holdings

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NIBE Industrier AB, Investor AB, Games Workshop Group PLC, Epiroc AB, IMCD NV, sells Jardine Strategic Holdings, Jardine Matheson Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,EAFE Plus All Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund owns 71 stocks with a total value of $657 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 19,651 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% Zalando SE (ZAL) - 185,303 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 29,604 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.76% AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 1,583,200 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Sartorius AG (SRT3) - 34,799 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund initiated holding in NIBE Industrier AB. The purchase prices were between $67.7 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,398,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund initiated holding in Investor AB. The purchase prices were between $174.1 and $198.8, with an estimated average price of $185.86. The stock is now traded at around $203.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 513,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $159.6 and $190.05, with an estimated average price of $173.61. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 358,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund initiated holding in IMCD NV. The purchase prices were between $118.5 and $135.8, with an estimated average price of $127.32. The stock is now traded at around $167.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 43,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund added to a holding in Games Workshop Group PLC by 1070.02%. The purchase prices were between $99.65 and $121, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $119.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 51,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 231.58%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 84,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund added to a holding in AUTO1 Group by 33.28%. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $48.48, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 79,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.48 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $32.83.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.25 and $67.78, with an estimated average price of $64.81.