Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund Buys Epiroc AB, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Danone SA, Sells Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Kuaishou Technology, Constellation Software Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Epiroc AB, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Danone SA, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, sells Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Kuaishou Technology, Constellation Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund. As of 2021Q2, Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund owns 76 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+international+alpha+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund
  1. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 112,436 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 7,715,000 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.85%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 1,463,552 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 1,306,100 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 3,407,688 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
New Purchase: Epiroc AB (EPI B)

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $159.6 and $190.05, with an estimated average price of $173.61. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,966,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $136.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 101.52%. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,710,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danone SA (BN)

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Danone SA by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 654,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (02318)

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $93.7, with an estimated average price of $83.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,095,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (JET)

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV by 60.97%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $68.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 235,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 51.92%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 466,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $107.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 204,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (TKWY)

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $71.31 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $79.68.

Sold Out: Kuaishou Technology (01024)

Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Kuaishou Technology. The sale prices were between $187.8 and $285, with an estimated average price of $230.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund. Also check out:

1. Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund keeps buying
