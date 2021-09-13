Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund Buys Epiroc AB, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Danone SA, Sells Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Kuaishou Technology, Constellation Software Inc

- New Purchases: EPI B, ZLAB,
- Added Positions: ITUB, BN, 02318, CRH, JET, 03690, BEKE, BAP,
- Reduced Positions: 2330, G24, KNIN, CSU, DSV, 00700, MELI, 01299, RYAAY, 6594, 09988, 005930, BRBY, 7309, KNEBV, 4911, 6954, 7974, NESN, DSY, AMS, ASML, 8015, RAA, HL., DSY, MNOD, SPOT, KGP, HDFC, IMCD, CSL, SAP, TEMN, 035420, TME, 6758, PRU, 00388, DB1, RIO, FBK, 8697, ICICIGI, COH, UMI, ADYEN, NZYM B, 6273, PRX, HEIO, ATCO B, 6902, 01833, EXPN, CPA, MGNT, GRF.P, CHR, CFR, ITX, EDEN, GRF, GRFS,
- Sold Out: TKWY, 01024,
These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 112,436 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 7,715,000 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.85%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 1,463,552 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 1,306,100 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 3,407,688 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $159.6 and $190.05, with an estimated average price of $173.61. The stock is now traded at around $165.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 2,966,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $136.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA by 101.52%. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,710,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danone SA (BN)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Danone SA by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 654,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd (02318)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $93.7, with an estimated average price of $83.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,095,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (JET)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV by 60.97%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $68.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 235,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 51.92%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 466,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $107.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 204,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (TKWY)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $71.31 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $79.68.Sold Out: Kuaishou Technology (01024)
Baillie Gifford International Alpha Fund sold out a holding in Kuaishou Technology. The sale prices were between $187.8 and $285, with an estimated average price of $230.48.
