Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Buys Hyundai Motor Co, IDFC First Bank, HUYA Inc, Sells Kingdee International Software Group Co

- New Purchases: IDFCFIRSTB, STNE,
- Added Positions: 005380, 00700, 2330, PBR, 09988, 005930, RELIANCE, SBER, 02318, 03968, MNOD, FM, 051910, HUYA, 300750, ALE, 02331, 006400, SE, 005935, LUN, TCS, 00175, B3SA3, PBR.A, 09618, 00425, CPA, BEKE, 01024, 035420, BBRI, 000001, CX, 241560, OZON, LU, 06690, ICICIGI, TME, 02313, KC, KGH, GFNORTEO, 02899, DADA, BGNE, MOEX, BNR, ULTRACEMCO, M&M, HDFCLIFE, MARUTI, 000333, BBD,
- Reduced Positions: VALE, NPN, MELI, 03690, 000660, HDFC, MGNT, 00268, ZLAB, TECHM,
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 27,944,310 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 15,019,020 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 4,170,600 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.74%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 4,275,839 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 18,838,287 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.64%
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund initiated holding in IDFC First Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $60.95, with an estimated average price of $56.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 66,000,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $43.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 87,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hyundai Motor Co (005380)
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 101.13%. The purchase prices were between $212000 and $243500, with an estimated average price of $230758. The stock is now traded at around $206500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 478,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HUYA Inc (HUYA)
Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in HUYA Inc by 36.42%. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,542,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.
