Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Buys Hyundai Motor Co, IDFC First Bank, HUYA Inc, Sells Kingdee International Software Group Co

005380, 00700, 2330, PBR, 09988, 005930, RELIANCE, SBER, 02318, 03968, MNOD, FM, 051910, HUYA, 300750, ALE, 02331, 006400, SE, 005935, LUN, TCS, 00175, B3SA3, PBR.A, 09618, 00425, CPA, BEKE, 01024, 035420, BBRI, 000001, CX, 241560, OZON, LU, 06690, ICICIGI, TME, 02313, KC, KGH, GFNORTEO, 02899, DADA, BGNE, MOEX, BNR, ULTRACEMCO, M&M, HDFCLIFE, MARUTI, 000333, BBD, Reduced Positions: VALE, NPN, MELI, 03690, 000660, HDFC, MGNT, 00268, ZLAB, TECHM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hyundai Motor Co, IDFC First Bank, HUYA Inc, StoneCo, sells Kingdee International Software Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Emerging Markets Equities Fund. As of 2021Q2, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund owns 75 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 27,944,310 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 15,019,020 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 4,170,600 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.74% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 4,275,839 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 18,838,287 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.64%

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund initiated holding in IDFC First Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $60.95, with an estimated average price of $56.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 66,000,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $43.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 87,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 101.13%. The purchase prices were between $212000 and $243500, with an estimated average price of $230758. The stock is now traded at around $206500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 478,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund added to a holding in HUYA Inc by 36.42%. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,542,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.