Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund Buys Beijing United Information Technology Co, Oppein Home Group Inc, Sinocare Inc, Sells Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Beijing United Information Technology Co, Oppein Home Group Inc, Sinocare Inc, Yonyou Network Technology Co, sells Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,China A Shares Growth Fund. As of 2021Q2, Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund owns 33 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750) - 1,900 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd (300347) - 4,800 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co Ltd (002821) - 2,100 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) - 4,536 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Topchoice Medical Corp (600763) - 1,700 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio.

Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund initiated holding in Beijing United Information Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $84.87 and $102, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $118.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund initiated holding in Oppein Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.96 and $170.4, with an estimated average price of $154.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund initiated holding in Sinocare Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.28 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund added to a holding in Yonyou Network Technology Co Ltd by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $36.89, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.