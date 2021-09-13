Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund Buys Beijing United Information Technology Co, Oppein Home Group Inc, Sinocare Inc, Sells Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co, Luzhou Laojiao Co, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co

- New Purchases: 603613, 603833, 300298,
- Added Positions: 600588,
- Reduced Positions: 603288, 000568, 600276,
For the details of Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+china+a+shares+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750) - 1,900 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
- Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd (300347) - 4,800 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio.
- Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin Co Ltd (002821) - 2,100 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio.
- Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd (603259) - 4,536 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio.
- Topchoice Medical Corp (600763) - 1,700 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio.
Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund initiated holding in Beijing United Information Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $84.87 and $102, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $118.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oppein Home Group Inc (603833)
Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund initiated holding in Oppein Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.96 and $170.4, with an estimated average price of $154.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sinocare Inc (300298)
Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund initiated holding in Sinocare Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.28 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Yonyou Network Technology Co Ltd (600588)
Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund added to a holding in Yonyou Network Technology Co Ltd by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $36.89, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford China A Shares Growth Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment