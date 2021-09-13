Wise Capital Fund Buys Nucor Corp, Essex Property Trust Inc, Realty Income Corp, Sells Target Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

For the details of Wise Capital Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wise+capital+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wise Capital Fund
- Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 6,939 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio.
- A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) - 7,132 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio.
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 2,465 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.
- Pentair PLC (PNR) - 6,863 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio.
- W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 999 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
Wise Capital Fund initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $107.221200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 3,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Wise Capital Fund initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $325.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Wise Capital Fund initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 3,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Wise Capital Fund initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $76.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 3,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Wise Capital Fund initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $151.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wise Capital Fund. Also check out:
1. Wise Capital Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wise Capital Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wise Capital Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wise Capital Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment