Wise Capital Fund Buys Nucor Corp, Essex Property Trust Inc, Realty Income Corp, Sells Target Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nucor Corp, Essex Property Trust Inc, Realty Income Corp, Sysco Corp, PPG Industries Inc, sells Target Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wise Capital Fund. As of 2021Q2, Wise Capital Fund owns 41 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wise Capital Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wise+capital+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 6,939 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) - 7,132 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 2,465 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Pentair PLC (PNR) - 6,863 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 999 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.

Wise Capital Fund initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $107.221200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 3,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wise Capital Fund initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $325.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wise Capital Fund initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 3,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wise Capital Fund initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $76.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 3,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wise Capital Fund initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $151.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.