Sam Edelman Debuts Kids FW21 Collection

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sam Edelman Debuts Kids FW21 Collection

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sam Edelman debuts the new Sam Edelman Kids footwear collection designed exclusively in-house for the fall 2021 season. Sam curated an assortment of his favorite styles to be made for kids, not only appealing to both parents and children, but to create true Mommy and Me moments for his customers. Each style is designed with the same fashion appeal and unparalleled product standards that the Sam Edelman women’s line is known for by utilizing the same great premium leathers and top-grade materials in a combination of novelty colorways and treatments that make for the perfect balance of quality and fun.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005708/en/

SEK_FALL21_GLASSHOUSE_TULLYMINI_GOLDLEAF_1_Logo.jpg

Sam Edelman Debuts Kids FW21 Collection (Photo: Business Wire)

When asked about the opportunity of designing into this new category Sam Edelman responded stating, “Designing a kids collection in-house was a no-brainer. I saw a space in the market for amazing quality and fashion that wasn’t being offered for children. I know firsthand how hard it can be to find shoes that offer the same fashion appeal and premium qualities as the adult options, I have six granddaughters and I wanted to design something I could share with them.”

Named after iconic women’s styles, the Sam Edelman Kids FW21 collection includes the Felicia Mini, Penny Mini, Aubrie Mini, Ethyl Mini, Lydell Mini, Laguna Mini, Taelor Mini, and Tully Mini. Prices range from $60 to $100 and select styles will be available in sizes 11-4.

The Sam Edelman Kids collection is available just in time for back to school dressing in September 2021 online at SamEdelman.com and in Sam Edelman-owned retail stores worldwide. Sam Edelman Kids will also be sold online and in select doors at Nordstrom, Saks, Bloomingdales, Dillard’s, Zappos, Belk, Amazon, and Lane Crawford/Pedder Group.

ABOUT SAM EDELMAN

A creative visionary and legend in the footwear industry, Sam Edelman is a dominant force in fashion.

Sam and his wife, muse and business co-founder, Libby Edelman, have grown Sam Edelman into a complete lifestyle brand. Since 2004, the Sam Edelman brand has been synonymous with aspirational luxury. Inspired by timeless American elegance, Sam’s innate understanding of the customer translates conceptually into a modern lifestyle informed by rich heritage, creativity, and innovation. With flagship locations in SoHo and Beverly Hills, and retail stores from Hong Kong to Dubai, Sam Edelman continues to expand its presence worldwide.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210913005708r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005708/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment