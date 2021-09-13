Strong Multifamily Investment Environment Continues as Freddie Mac's AIMI Bounces Back in Q2

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Strong Multifamily Investment Environment Continues as Freddie Mac's AIMI Bounces Back in Q2

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Freddie Mac ( FMCC) Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index® (AIMI®) turned positive in the second quarter of 2021 as growing net operating incomes (NOIs) and low interest rates bolstered the investment environment for multifamily properties. Overall, the index is up by 0.7% quarterly and 2.6% annually after a slight decline in the first quarter, with most markets in positive territory. Multifamily mortgage rates increased over the quarter by 5 basis points, the first quarterly increase since Q4 2018, but are still down 37 basis points annually.

“This quarter's AIMI shows a positive environment for multifamily investors in most markets, including those hit hard by the pandemic,” said Steve Guggenmos, vice president of Freddie Mac Multifamily Research & Modeling. “The low-rate environment and strong net operating incomes offset a slight rise in mortgage rates, indicating a healthy market going into the second half of 2021.”

Over the quarter, AIMI increased in the nation and in 22 of the 25 markets tracked by the index. The only markets to not experience growth were Jacksonville, Minneapolis and Phoenix.

  • NOI growth was universally positive for markets and the nation. NOI grew the fastest in Orlando and Phoenix at 8.3% and 8.5%, respectively. Even the slowest growing metros, Minneapolis and New York, posted strong growth of 2.6%.
  • Property prices grew in the nation and in 24 of the 25 markets. New York was the only metro to experience a decline at -1.5%.
  • Mortgage rates increased by 5 basis points – the first quarterly increase since the fourth quarter of 2018.

Over the year, AIMI increased in the nation and in 20 markets, while five markets experienced an AIMI drop.

  • NOI increased in the nation and in 17 markets. Like last quarter, New York and San Francisco posted double digits NOI declines (-13.0% and -15.1%, respectively), which is very rare for any market on an annual basis. Six other markets posted annual NOI losses.
  • The nation and 22 markets experienced property price growth, while only two metros (New York and San Francisco) experienced contraction. One metro (Oakland) did not experience growth or contraction.

In addition to national and local values, a sensitivity table is available that captures how the index value adjusts based on changes in certain underlying variables. Additional information about AIMI is on the Freddie Mac Multifamily website, including FAQs and a video.

AIMI is an analytical tool that combines multifamily rental income growth, property price growth and mortgage rates to provide a single Index that measures multifamily market investment conditions. A rise in AIMI from one quarter to the next implies an increasingly favorable environment for multifamily investment opportunities, while a decline suggests that attractive investment opportunities are becoming more difficult to find compared with the prior period.

Freddie Mac Multifamily helps ensure an ample supply of affordable rental housing by purchasing and securitizing mortgages on apartment buildings nationwide. Roughly 90% of the mortgages purchased support rental units for households earning 120% of area median income or below. Freddie Mac securitizes about 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring the majority of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Mike Morosi
(703) 918-5851
[email protected]
Erin Mancini
(703) 903-1530
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODMyNDg5MiM0NDAyNDU2IzIwODExNTY=
Freddie-Mac.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment