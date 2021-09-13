Logo
Treace Announces Launch of Adductoplasty™ Instrumented Midfoot Correction System

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) ( TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure, today announced the commercial launch of the Adductoplasty™ System. The Adductoplasty™ System brings together Treace’s implants and precision instrumentation for the first comprehensive system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Midfoot deformities may occur in up to 30% of hallux valgus (bunion) patients.1,2

According to Mark Easley, MD, Duke University Foot and Ankle Division Chief,3 “Studies have found that the recurrence rate following traditional hallux valgus correction to be significantly higher when certain deformities of the midfoot are present.4,5 Although there is growing awareness of midfoot deformities and their common association with hallux valgus, they are something the surgical community has lacked the technology to correct in a reproducible manner. As Treace’s Lapiplasty® System has provided an instrumented solution for hallux valgus, the Adductoplasty™ System represents enabling technology designed to convert a historically challenging freehand operation to one that is now instrumented for reproducibility.”

“The Adductoplasty™ System further advances our market leadership position in the surgical management of hallux valgus by providing surgeons with a precision, instrumented approach to treat both the bunion and coexisting midfoot deformities. With a potential for up to 30% of bunion patients in the US to also be affected by concomitant midfoot deformities, we see a significant opportunity to provide a more comprehensive treatment for these patients,” said John T. Treace, CEO of Treace Medical.

About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system - a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and getting patients back to their active lives quickly. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

1. Aiyer AA, et al. Foot Ankle Int. 2014; 35:1292-1297.
2. Gribbin CK, et al. Foot Ankle Int. 2017; 38:14-19.
3. Mark Easley, MD is a member of Treace’s surgeon advisory board.
4. Aiyer A, et al. Foot Ankle Int. 2016; 37:165-171.
5. Park CH, Lee W. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2017; 1190-1197.

Contacts:
Treace Medical Concepts
Mark L. Hair
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(904) 373-5940

Investors:
Gilmartin Group
Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes
[email protected]

