Victory Capital Reports August 2021 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $164.9 billion as of August 31, 2021.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
|
By Asset Class
|
August 31, 2021
July 31, 2021
|
Solutions
|
$
|
41,101
|
$
40,276
|
Fixed Income
|
37,002
36,707
|
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
|
31,261
30,664
|
U.S. Small Cap Equity
|
20,157
20,280
|
U.S. Large Cap Equity
|
15,671
15,456
|
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
|
16,177
15,841
|
Other
|
383
434
|
Total Long-Term Assets
|
$
|
161,752
|
$
159,658
|
Money Market / Short Term Assets
|
3,185
3,218
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
164,937
|
$
162,877
|
By Vehicle
|
Mutual Funds2
|
$
|
125,512
|
$
123,868
|
Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3
|
34,908
34,563
|
ETFs
|
4,517
4,446
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
164,937
|
$
162,877
1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $164.9 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.
For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005671/en/
Please Login to leave a comment