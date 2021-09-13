Logo
Victory Capital Reports August 2021 Assets Under Management

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $164.9 billion as of August 31, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

As of:

By Asset Class

August 31, 2021

July 31, 2021

Solutions

$

41,101

$

40,276

Fixed Income

37,002

36,707

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

31,261

30,664

U.S. Small Cap Equity

20,157

20,280

U.S. Large Cap Equity

15,671

15,456

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

16,177

15,841

Other

383

434

Total Long-Term Assets

$

161,752

$

159,658

Money Market / Short Term Assets

3,185

3,218

Total Assets Under Management

$

164,937

$

162,877

By Vehicle

Mutual Funds2

$

125,512

$

123,868

Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3

34,908

34,563

ETFs

4,517

4,446

Total Assets Under Management

$

164,937

$

162,877

1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $164.9 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210913005671r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005671/en/

