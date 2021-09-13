Logo
Corning Painter Signs CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Orion+Engineered+Carbons(NYSE: OEC), a leading supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that CEO Corning Painter has joined over 2,000 other chief executive officers from 85 industries by signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge. It is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“Diversity and inclusion can be difficult topics to navigate, but if we avoid constructive conversation about our differences, communication deteriorates, innovation declines and collaboration suffers,” Painter said. “I am committed to cultivating a work environment where our employees can openly address challenges, present opportunities, share perspectives and solutions are found.”

Specific CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge commitments include establishing trust for difficult conversations about diversity and inclusion; expanding unconscious bias education in the workplace; sharing best practices as well as unsuccessful efforts; and creating strategic diversity and inclusion plans in concert with our board of directors. By signing on to these commitments, Orion Engineered Carbons is committing to taking further steps toward building an even more diverse and inclusive workplace.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together nearly 2,000 CEOs of leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (

NYSE:OEC, Financial) is a global supplier of carbon black products, including high-performance specialty furnace black, gas black, lamp black, thermal black, acetylene black and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210913005775r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005775/en/

