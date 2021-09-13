Absci to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Tech Solutions for Drug Discovery Conference

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation ( ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today announced the company will be participating virtually in the upcoming BofA Securities 2021 Tech Solutions for Drug Discovery Conference.



Absci’s management is scheduled to present on Monday, September 20 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at www.absci.com .

About Absci

Absci is the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins. We built our Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform to identify novel drug targets, discover optimal biotherapeutic candidates, and generate the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Biotech and pharma innovators partner with us to create the next generation of protein-based drugs, including those that may be impossible to make with other technologies. Our goal is to enable the development of better medicines by Translating Ideas into Drugs™. For more information visit www.absci.com.

