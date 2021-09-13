Myriad Genetics Completes Sale of Myriad Autoimmune's Vectra Testing Business to LabCorp

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. ( MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced that it has completed the sale of select operating assets and intellectual property (IP), including the Vectra® test, from Myriad Genetics’ autoimmune business unit to Labcorp (: LH) for $150 million in cash. Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company and one of the nation’s largest laboratory service providers.



