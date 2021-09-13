Logo
AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for September 2021 and Announces Estimated Tangible Net Book Value of $16.25 per Common Share as of August 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 13, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for September 2021. The dividend is payable on October 12, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

The Company also announced today its estimated tangible net book value of $16.25 per common share as of August 31, 2021. The estimate of tangible net book value includes a deduction for the Company's August 2021 dividend of $0.12 per common share, which was declared on August 12, 2021 with an August 31, 2021 record date.

The estimated tangible net book value is unaudited and has not been verified or reviewed by any third party. The Company's current estimate may also be materially different from its estimate as of August 31, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its estimate of tangible net book value.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected].

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, changes in MBS spreads to benchmark interest rates, changes in the yield curve, changes in prepayment rates, the availability and terms of financing, changes in the market value of the Company's assets, general economic conditions, market conditions, conditions in the market for agency securities, any of which may be materially impacted by changes in the Federal Reserve's bond buying program or other monetary policy changes, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, are included in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

favicon.png?sn=PH05098&sd=2021-09-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-monthly-common-stock-dividend-of-0-12-per-common-share-for-september-2021-and-announces-estimated-tangible-net-book-value-of-16-25-per-common-share-as-of-august-31--2021--301375639.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH05098&Transmission_Id=202109131601PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH05098&DateId=20210913
