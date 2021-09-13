Logo
AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Third Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 13, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for the third quarter 2021 on its 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCN), 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCM), 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCO) and 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCP).

Series

Ticker

Per Annum
Dividend Rate

Dividend Per
Depositary
Share(1)

Payment
Date

Record
Date

C

AGNCN

7.00%(2)

$0.43750

October 15, 2021

October 1, 2021

D

AGNCM

6.875%(3)

$0.4296875

October 15, 2021

October 1, 2021

E

AGNCO

6.50%(4)

$0.40625

October 15, 2021

October 1, 2021

F

AGNCP

6.125%(5)

$0.3828125

October 15, 2021

October 1, 2021


(1) Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock, as applicable.

(2) The dividend rate for the Series C Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2022 at a fixed rate of 7.00% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2022, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111% per annum.

(3) The dividend rate for the Series D Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.875% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to the Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.332% per annum.

(4) The dividend rate for the Series E Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.50% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to the Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.993% per annum.

(5) The dividend rate for the Series F Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2025 at a fixed rate of 6.125% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2025, at a floating rate equal to the Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.697% per annum.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or [email protected].

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

favicon.png?sn=PH05115&sd=2021-09-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-third-quarter-dividends-on-preferred-stock-301375640.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH05115&Transmission_Id=202109131601PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH05115&DateId=20210913
