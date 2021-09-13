Kimberly-Clark Names Doug Cunningham to Lead its EMEA Consumer Business

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( NYSE:KMB, Financial) today announced that Doug Cunningham, currently Managing Director of Kimberly-Clark Australia and New Zealand, has been named President of its EMEA consumer business, and report to Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu.

Cunningham will be responsible for one of the company's most dynamic and diverse regions, serving consumers in 120 countries with iconic brands across developed, developing and emerging markets.

"Since joining Kimberly-Clark, Doug has delivered strong consumer-inspired innovation to grow our leading brands and gained market share across our categories. He has also strengthened our customer relationships and built and developed an excellent leadership team. He is a great fit to lead our EMEA business," said Hsu.

Cunningham joined Kimberly-Clark in 2019 from Johnson & Johnson, where he held a series of progressive leadership positions across customer development, marketing and general management in multiple countries across Asia Pacific, North America and Africa. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Western Sydney.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

