AB Announces August 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management increased to $761 billion during August 2021 from $748 billion at the end of July. Market appreciation and firmwide net inflows drove the 2% increase. In the month of August, net inflows to Retail and Institutions were partially offset by modest net outflows from Private Wealth.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (The Operating Partnership)

Assets Under Management ($ in Billions)



At August 31, 2021


At July 31




2021
















Private






Institutions


Retail


Wealth


Total


Total











Equity










Actively Managed

$

70



$

142



$

59



$

271



$

263


Passive

30



41



2




73



71


Total Equity

100



183



61



344



334












Fixed Income










Taxable

160



80



14



254



253


Tax-Exempt

1



27



27



55



55


Passive




9






9



9


Total Fixed Income

161



116



41



318



317












Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions(1)

75



7



17



99



97


Total

$

336



$

306



$

119



$

761



$

748























At July 31, 2021













Total

$

332



$

299



$

117



$

748














(1) Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided by management in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. AB cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; AB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 or form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, other documents AB files with or furnishes to the SEC and any other public statements issued by AB, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and those listed above, could also adversely affect AB's financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of June 30, 2021, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.3% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.4% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY04926&sd=2021-09-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-announces-august-31-2021-assets-under-management-301375579.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY04926&Transmission_Id=202109131620PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY04926&DateId=20210913
