SS&C ALPS Advisors To Close An Exchange Traded Fund

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPS Advisors, Inc., acquired by SS&C, providing products and services to the financial services industry, today announced The Fund - RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (NYSE ARCA: RFUN) -- will close to new investors on October 20, 2021 and liquidate on October 22, 2021.

The decision to close the Fund was made by the ALPS ETF Trust's Board of Trustees after consultation with ALPS Advisors, Inc., the investment adviser to the Fund. On consideration of the Fund's inability to attract significant market interest since the Fund's inception, its future viability as well as prospects for growth of the Fund's assets in the foreseeable future, the Board determined that it was in the best interests of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate the Fund's shares, which are listed on the NYSE ARCA. The last day of trading for the Fund is scheduled to be Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The Fund will immediately begin the process of closing down and liquidating its portfolio, which will increase the Fund's cash holdings notwithstanding the Fund's investment objective and strategies. From September 14, 2021 to October 21, 2021, shareholders may be able to sell their shares of the Fund, but there can be no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund's shares.

Any person holding shares in the Fund as of the liquidation date will receive a cash distribution equal to the net asset value of their shares. Shareholders receiving this cash distribution will not incur transaction fees in connection with this distribution or the liquidation of their shares in the Fund. A portion of the distribution may represent an ordinary income dividend or a capital gain distribution.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C | ALPS Advisors

ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $18.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, the firm provides access to asset classes and boutique asset managers in real assets, alternatives, thematic/factor and fixed income through both ETF and open-end mutual fund structures. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

About RiverFront Investment Group

RiverFront Investment Group is a global asset manager focused on Process over Prediction — a dynamic investment approach driven by a systematic, repeatable methodology. The firm provides flexible, risk-managed solutions for a range of investment objectives and risk tolerances. RiverFront is affiliated with Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated ("Baird"), member FINRA/SIPC, from its minority ownership interest in RiverFront. RiverFront is owned primarily by its employees through RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC, the holding company for RiverFront. Baird Financial Corporation (BFC) is a minority owner of RiverFront Investment Holding Group, LLC and therefore an indirect owner of RiverFront. BFC is the parent company of Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, a registered broker/dealer and investment adviser. Learn more at riverfrontig.com.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus which contain this and other information visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.

The performance of the Fund relative to its benchmark will depend largely on the decisions of the RiverFront Investment Group, LLC (the "Sub-Adviser" or "RiverFront") as to strategic asset allocation and tactical adjustments made to the asset allocation. At times, RiverFront's judgments as to the asset classes in which the Fund should invest may prove to be wrong, as some asset classes may perform worse than others or fixed income markets generally from time to time or for extended periods of time. The performance of the Fund is related to the market sectors that RiverFront may choose to emphasize or deemphasize from time to time, as well as to the individual securities selected by RiverFront within those sectors. The investment returns for particular market sectors will fluctuate and may be lower than other sectors. In addition, the individual securities chosen for investment within a particular sector may underperform other securities within that same sector. Certain bonds selected for the Fund's portfolio may decline in value more than the overall bond markets.

The value of the Fund's investments in fixed-income securities will generally decrease when interest rates rise, which means the Fund's NAV will likewise decrease.

The RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF is not suitable for all investors. Subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

RiverFront's Price Matters® discipline compares inflation-adjusted current prices relative to their long-term trend to help identify extremes in valuation.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., a FINRA member, is the distributor for the Fund. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund and RiverFront Investment Group, LLC is the investment sub-adviser. ALPS is not affiliated with RiverFront Investment Group, LLC.

The RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF is: Not FDIC Insured - No Bank Guarantee - May Lose Value.

