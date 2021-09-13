Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Lucia "Lucy" Bellomia Hired As Executive Vice President, Head of Retail Banking

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB), the parent company of Berkshire Bank, announced the Bank has hired Lucia "Lucy" Bellomia as EVP, Head of Retail Banking. Ms. Bellomia has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently as the Executive SVP, Community Banking, Northeast Region, for Bank of America.

"We are delighted to welcome Lucy to the Berkshire family as we work to strengthen our retail franchise further. She's an accomplished Retail Banking executive with a keen focus on customer and banker experience and has a solid track record of deepening relationships and driving profitable growth," said Nitin Mhatre, CEO of Berkshire Bank. "Lucy's values-guided, community-dedicated orientation and her strong ethics, clear vision and positive energy make her the ideal candidate to lead our retail banking network and deposits franchise into the future through our BEST program."

Ms. Bellomia will oversee the retail branch network, branch training, the MyBanker program, Call Center, Branch Operations, Retail Sales and Service Delivery. She will report directly to CEO Nitin Mhatre.

"I'm proud to be joining the Berkshire Bank leadership team at this pivotal moment to help it deliver on the goals of its BEST plan and enhance our customers' experience. Community banks play a pivotal role in the ecosystem of our local economies, and I've long admired Berkshire Bank for its commitment to our neighborhoods and operating in a socially responsible manner, said Ms. Bellomia.

Before joining Berkshire Bank, Ms. Bellomia held positions at the Police and Fire Credit Union in Philadelphia, Santander Bank, PNC Bank, and Sun National Bank. She started her career in banking at Pioneer Savings and Loans as a Teller.

Ms. Bellomia is a graduate of the University of Catania in Catania, Sicily, Italy. She is a native of Italy and is fluent in Italian. Ms. Bellomia is a former board member of the New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners, a member of the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Bankers Association, and the Puerto Rican Association for Human Development. An active community member, she volunteers with several charities including Cradle 2 Crayons, Habitat for Humanity, and the Ronald McDonald House.

