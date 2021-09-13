Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

New Purchases: RYH, DMTK, FMHI, PFF, ESGV, CFR, 4LRA, FSLY, FNDE, IWO, IWN, HDV, FNDF, PICK, FNDC, EWG, EUFN, EMLC, NUSC, CMPS, PXH, RPG, SHV, SPIB, SPSB, TBT, TFI, USHY, VPU, VRP, VSS, XLB, XLRE, PACB, ANIP, CASY, DVN, D, LGF.B, MMC, MRVL, SEEL, RDS.A, SAP, TTNP, WRN, NXPI, BLV, BLUE, AA, SNAP, REKR, TLRY, TLRY, MITO, BSTZ, SCPE, GFL, MMQ, SUMO, ATRS, PCT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owns 894 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,206,399 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 428,926 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 143,135 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 140,165 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 817,223 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.54 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $55.56. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.46 and $124.58, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 415.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 144,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 37.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $39.7, with an estimated average price of $39.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 379,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.28%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 59,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 98.54%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 111,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 925.45%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $113.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $5.82 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $7.13.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.45%. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 39,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.95%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 2,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.14%. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 44,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.71%. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 100,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 61.57%. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 6,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 96.68%. The sale prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 254 shares as of 2021-06-30.