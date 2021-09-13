Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Atlanta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “Piedmont”) (:PDM) announced today that its operating partnership, Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP (the “Operating Partnership”) has priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2.750% senior unsecured notes due 2032 at 99.510% of the principal amount. The offering is expected to close on September 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piedmont intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to repay borrowings outstanding under the Company’s $300 million unsecured 2011 term loan, with any remaining amounts being used for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company.

US Bancorp, J.P. Morgan, Truist Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Inc., BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers. Ramirez & Co., Inc., Scotiabank, and TD Securities are acting as co-managers.

The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor Charlotte, NC 28202, Attention: Credit Fixed Income, 1-877-558-2607; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, telephone collect at 1-212-834-4533; Truist Securities, Inc., 303 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308, Attn: Prospectus Dept, Telephone: (800) 685-4786; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 550 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202, Attention: Transaction Management, 1-800-645-3751. Electronic copies of these documents are also available from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the notes, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets. At the end of the second quarter, approximately 76% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 43% was LEED certified.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as applicable. Such information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company`s performance in future periods. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue" or similar words or phrases that are predictions of future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Examples of such statements in this press release include the expected timing for the completion of the offering and the expected use of proceeds therefrom. The following are some of the factors that could cause the Company`s actual results and its expectations to differ materially from those described in the Company`s forward-looking statements: actual or threatened public health epidemics or outbreaks, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and governmental and private measures taken to combat such health crises, which may affect our personnel, tenants, tenants’ operations and ability to pay lease obligations, demand for office space, and the costs of operating our assets; the adequacy of our general reserve related to tenant lease-related assets established as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the impact of any increase in this reserve or the establishment of any other reserve in the future; economic, regulatory, socio-economic changes, and/or technology changes (including accounting standards) that impact the real estate market generally, or that could affect patterns of use of commercial office space; the impact of competition on our efforts to renew existing leases or re-let space on terms similar to existing leases; changes in the economies and other conditions affecting the office sector in general and specifically the seven markets in which we primarily operate where we have high concentrations of our annualized lease revenue; lease terminations, lease defaults, or changes in the financial condition of our tenants, particularly by one of our large lead tenants; adverse market and economic conditions, including any resulting impairment charges on both our long-lived assets or goodwill resulting therefrom; the success of our real estate strategies and investment objectives, including our ability to identify and consummate suitable acquisitions and divestitures; the illiquidity of real estate investments, including regulatory restrictions to which REITs are subject and the resulting impediment on our ability to quickly respond to adverse changes in the performance of our properties; the risks and uncertainties associated with our acquisition and disposition of properties, many of which risks and uncertainties may not be known at the time of acquisition or disposition; development and construction delays and resultant increased costs and risks; our real estate development strategies may not be successful; future acts of terrorism, civil unrest, or armed hostilities in any of the major metropolitan areas in which we own properties, or future cybersecurity attacks against any of our tenants; costs of complying with governmental laws and regulations; uninsured losses or losses in excess of our insurance coverage, and our inability to obtain adequate insurance coverage at a reasonable cost; additional risks and costs associated with directly managing properties occupied by government tenants, including an increased risk of default by government tenants during periods in which state or federal governments are shut down or on furlough; significant price and volume fluctuations in the public markets, including on the exchange which we listed our common stock; changes in interest rates and changes in the method pursuant to which the LIBOR rates are determined and the planned phasing out of USD LIBOR after June 2023; changing interest rates which could affect our ability to finance or refinance properties; the effect of future offerings of debt or equity securities or changes in market interest rates on the value of our common stock; uncertainties associated with environmental and other regulatory matters; potential changes in the political environment and reduction in federal and/or state funding of our governmental tenants; changes in the financial condition of our tenants directly or indirectly resulting from geopolitical developments that could negatively affect international trade, the termination or threatened termination of existing international trade agreements, or the implementation of tariffs or retaliatory tariffs on imported or exported goods; the effect of any litigation to which we are, or may become, subject; additional risks and costs associated with owning properties occupied by tenants in particular industries, such as oil and gas, hospitality, travel, co-working, etc., including risks of default during start-up and during economic downturns; changes in tax laws impacting real estate investment trusts and real estate in general, as well as our ability to continue to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”) or other tax law changes which may adversely affect our stockholders; the future effectiveness of our internal controls and procedures; and other factors, including the risk factors discussed under Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the Company does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Eddie Guilbert

770-418-8592

[email protected]