U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Rejects Axonics' Challenge to Medtronic Patents

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Rejects Axonics' Challenge to Medtronic Patents

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Medtronic Receives Affirmation of Three Additional Sacral Neuromodulation Patents

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Medtronic plc (

NYSE:MDT, Financial), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it has won three additional important victories in a dispute over its intellectual property (IP) for its sacral neuromodulation device family, the InterStim™ systems. The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected Axonics' (NASDAQ:AXNX) attempt to invalidate three Medtronic patents in its IP infringement lawsuit.

Significantly, this victory is in addition to the PTAB's affirmation of Medtronic's U.S. Patent No. 9,463,324 ('324 patent) in September 2020, which protects key technology related to implant recharging and temperature control. As soon as the PTAB completes its review of the remaining three challenged patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 8,457,758, 8,738,148, and 9,821,112), due within days, the company will return its attention to the infringement lawsuit against Axonics and request that the U.S. District Court in the Central District of California lift the stay and resume proceedings.

"Medtronic is pleased with the PTAB's decisions today," said Brett Wall, executive vice president and president of the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic. "We believe competition drives innovation and is good for the industry and for patients. We also believe that protecting our proprietary technology and intellectual property is vital to our business."

The PTAB's latest decisions uphold all the claims in Medtronic's U.S. Patent Nos. 8,036,756 and 8,626,314, which protects technology related to its tined leads; and upholds claim 7 in Medtronic's U.S. Patent No. 7,774,069 ('069 patent), which protects technology related to its recharge power control. The PTAB's decision on the '069 patent also found claims 5, 6, 8 and 9 invalid, while claims 1-4 and 10-13 were not challenged by Axonics.

About the IP Infringement Case Against Axonics
Medtronic filed suit against Axonics in November 2019, asserting claims for infringement of seven patents related to Medtronic's minimally invasive sacral neuromodulation lead placement procedure and implant recharging technologies. In response, Axonics filed Inter Partes Review (IPR) on all seven patents and the litigation was stayed pending the outcome at the PTAB. Last year, the PTAB rejected without hearing the challenge to Medtronic's '324 patent and found that Axonics' arguments lacked merit. That decision by the PTAB is final and not appealable.

About Medtronic InterStim™ Systems
Medtronic has the world's smallest rechargeable bladder/bowel control system and the fastest battery recharge available and is the only company that offers patients the choice of a rechargeable or recharge-free sacral neuromodulation device. With 25-years' experience of innovation, investment and pioneering therapy, Medtronic is the only company with five-year data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of its sacral neuromodulation systems.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:


Katie Genereux

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-514-0162

+1-763-505-4626

Medtronic_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG05318&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-patent-and-trademark-office-rejects-axonics-challenge-to-medtronic-patents-301375746.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG05318&Transmission_Id=202109131729PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG05318&DateId=20210913
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment