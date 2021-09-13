Court rules in FMC Corporation's favor in patent infringement case against Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Court rules in FMC Corporation's favor in patent infringement case against Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2021

fmc_corporation_logo.jpg

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced that Qingdao Intermediate Court in China has ruled in its favor in the chlorantraniliprole patent infringement suit against Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd. ("Rainbow"). The Court found Rainbow infringed on FMC's composition of matter patent for the insecticidal active ingredient chlorantraniliprole and a key intermediate to manufacture chlorantraniliprole.

The judgement includes a permanent injunction ordering Rainbow to immediately stop manufacturing, selling, offering to sell and using chlorantraniliprole, upon the effective date of the judgement. The court also ordered the China-based crop protection manufacturer to compensate FMC for related damages. Rainbow's infringement had enabled it to unfairly compete in the crop protection market and benefit from FMC's significant investments in this important product.

"We are pleased with the decision of the Court," said Michael Reilly, FMC executive vice president, general counsel and secretary. "This decision strengthens FMC's confidence in protecting and enforcing its patents in China. This result also reinforces the value of our commitment to bring innovation to growers around the world."

FMC maintains an extensive patent estate for its proprietary chlorantraniliprole technology, including patents that cover active ingredient composition of matter, manufacturing, formulations and other areas protected by intellectual property laws in the U.S., China, India, and other important agricultural markets throughout the world. The company has invested significantly to research, develop and commercialize chlorantraniliprole, a proprietary, breakthrough technology designed to control a wide variety of destructive insects that can destroy a farmer's crops and dramatically lower food production. FMC markets its products that contain chlorantraniliprole under several brand names around the world, including Rynaxypyr® active, Coragen® insect control, Altacor® insect control, Prevathon® insect control, Premio® insect control and Ferterra® insect control.

"Intellectual property rights are essential for the continued innovation of crop protection solutions and thereby serve the interest of our growers, customers, investors, employees, suppliers and partners. Infringing, illegal and counterfeit crop protection products not only reduce incentives for investing in innovation, they can pose a health and safety risk for growers and consumers, as well as an environmental hazard," said Reilly. "FMC is committed to product stewardship, sustainability and vigorously defending our intellectual property. By enforcing our patents, we help keep these illegal products out of the market."

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

favicon.png?sn=PH05258&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/court-rules-in-fmc-corporations-favor-in-patent-infringement-case-against-shandong-weifang-rainbow-chemical-co-ltd-301375733.html

SOURCE FMC Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH05258&Transmission_Id=202109131725PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH05258&DateId=20210913
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment