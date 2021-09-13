Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc Buys NortonLifeLock Inc, Linde PLC, eBay Inc, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Xilinx Inc

New Purchases: NLOK, LIN, EBAY, KO, SGMS, SPR, MCW, VRT, HRI, MTSI, TFII, TKR, LITE, HWM, AWI, SWIM, OTLY, MNDY, FHB, LFST, HNST,

Investment company Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc Current Portfolio ) buys NortonLifeLock Inc, Linde PLC, eBay Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Etsy Inc, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Xilinx Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc owns 251 stocks with a total value of $910 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 208,801 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,531 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 233,043 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,949 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56% Facebook Inc (FB) - 83,163 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.23%

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 285,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 90,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 106,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc initiated holding in Scientific Games Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $78.14, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 341.27%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $212.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc added to a holding in Regal Beloit Corp by 61.92%. The purchase prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25. The stock is now traded at around $151.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 51,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $280.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 352.88%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48. The stock is now traded at around $101.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 46.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc added to a holding in ADT Inc by 319.64%. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 55,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $112.61 and $134.43, with an estimated average price of $125.98.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 23.11%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $145.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc still held 97,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc reduced to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 32.64%. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $343.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc still held 18,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 24.21%. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc still held 54,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Entegris Inc by 56.91%. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92. The stock is now traded at around $124.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc still held 6,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc reduced to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 65.51%. The sale prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $670.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc still held 1,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 54%. The sale prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06. The stock is now traded at around $489.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc still held 2,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.