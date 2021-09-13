Logo
Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc Buys NortonLifeLock Inc, Linde PLC, eBay Inc, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Xilinx Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NortonLifeLock Inc, Linde PLC, eBay Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Etsy Inc, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Xilinx Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc owns 251 stocks with a total value of $910 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Overlay A Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/overlay+a+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Overlay A Portfolio
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 208,801 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,531 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 233,043 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,949 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 83,163 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.23%
New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 285,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 90,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 106,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc initiated holding in Scientific Games Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $78.14, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 341.27%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $212.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc added to a holding in Regal Beloit Corp by 61.92%. The purchase prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25. The stock is now traded at around $151.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 51,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $280.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 352.88%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48. The stock is now traded at around $101.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 46.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ADT Inc (ADT)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc added to a holding in ADT Inc by 319.64%. The purchase prices were between $8.44 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 55,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Sold Out: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $112.61 and $134.43, with an estimated average price of $125.98.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 23.11%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $145.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc still held 97,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc reduced to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 32.64%. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $343.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc still held 18,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 24.21%. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $144.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc still held 54,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Entegris Inc by 56.91%. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92. The stock is now traded at around $124.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc still held 6,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc reduced to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 65.51%. The sale prices were between $454.21 and $596.44, with an estimated average price of $519.71. The stock is now traded at around $670.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc still held 1,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 54%. The sale prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06. The stock is now traded at around $489.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Bernstein Sanford C Fund Inc still held 2,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.



insider