Bernstein Fund Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Plug Power Inc, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bernstein Fund Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Papa John's International Inc, Scientific Games Corp, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Plug Power Inc, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc, Matrix Service Co, Novavax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernstein Fund Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bernstein Fund Inc owns 267 stocks with a total value of $907 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Small Cap Core Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/small+cap+core+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Small Cap Core Portfolio
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 95,200 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Matador Resources Co (MTDR) - 195,310 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.80%
  3. J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 47,519 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
  4. Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 41,369 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
  5. EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 51,120 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Bernstein Fund Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 95,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Bernstein Fund Inc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $154.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 37,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Bernstein Fund Inc initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 214,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)

Bernstein Fund Inc initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.48 and $105.26, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $128.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 38,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Bernstein Fund Inc initiated holding in Scientific Games Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $78.14, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 50,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Bernstein Fund Inc initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $78.44, with an estimated average price of $61.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 41,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Bernstein Fund Inc added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 359.15%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48. The stock is now traded at around $101.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 44,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Bernstein Fund Inc added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 64.15%. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $130.7, with an estimated average price of $120.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Bernstein Fund Inc added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 181.55%. The purchase prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85. The stock is now traded at around $479.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TD Synnex (SNX)

Bernstein Fund Inc added to a holding in TD Synnex by 79.71%. The purchase prices were between $114.84 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $122.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)

Bernstein Fund Inc added to a holding in Carpenter Technology Corp by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $42.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 122,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Korn Ferry (KFY)

Bernstein Fund Inc added to a holding in Korn Ferry by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $62.32 and $73.15, with an estimated average price of $66.37. The stock is now traded at around $73.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 79,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Bernstein Fund Inc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Bernstein Fund Inc sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Sold Out: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Bernstein Fund Inc sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $43.37.

Sold Out: Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

Bernstein Fund Inc sold out a holding in Matrix Service Co. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.09.

Sold Out: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)

Bernstein Fund Inc sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $80.32.

Sold Out: Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Bernstein Fund Inc sold out a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $17.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Small Cap Core Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Small Cap Core Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Small Cap Core Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Small Cap Core Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Small Cap Core Portfolio keeps buying
