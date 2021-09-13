Bernstein Fund Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Plug Power Inc, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc

New Purchases: IWM, NTLA, COMM, PZZA, SGMS, DNLI, DIN, OMI, POLY, CYH, VCEL, MGP, BV, APLE, TIL, DY, IDYA, RUSHA,

Investment company Bernstein Fund Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Papa John's International Inc, Scientific Games Corp, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Plug Power Inc, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc, Matrix Service Co, Novavax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernstein Fund Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bernstein Fund Inc owns 267 stocks with a total value of $907 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 95,200 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Matador Resources Co (MTDR) - 195,310 shares, 0.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.80% J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 47,519 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28% Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 41,369 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01% EMCOR Group Inc (EME) - 51,120 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio.

Bernstein Fund Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 95,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Fund Inc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $154.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 37,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Fund Inc initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 214,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Fund Inc initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.48 and $105.26, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $128.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 38,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Fund Inc initiated holding in Scientific Games Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $78.14, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 50,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Fund Inc initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $78.44, with an estimated average price of $61.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 41,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Fund Inc added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 359.15%. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48. The stock is now traded at around $101.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 44,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Fund Inc added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 64.15%. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $130.7, with an estimated average price of $120.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Fund Inc added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 181.55%. The purchase prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85. The stock is now traded at around $479.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Fund Inc added to a holding in TD Synnex by 79.71%. The purchase prices were between $114.84 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $122.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Fund Inc added to a holding in Carpenter Technology Corp by 42.55%. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $42.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 122,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Fund Inc added to a holding in Korn Ferry by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $62.32 and $73.15, with an estimated average price of $66.37. The stock is now traded at around $73.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 79,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bernstein Fund Inc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Bernstein Fund Inc sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Bernstein Fund Inc sold out a holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $43.37.

Bernstein Fund Inc sold out a holding in Matrix Service Co. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.09.

Bernstein Fund Inc sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $80.32.

Bernstein Fund Inc sold out a holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $17.44.