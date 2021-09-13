Logo
Berkshire Funds Buys Roku Inc, Snap Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells Applied Materials Inc, DraftKings Inc, Etsy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Berkshire Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Roku Inc, Snap Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Applied Materials Inc, DraftKings Inc, Etsy Inc, Snowflake Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Funds. As of 2021Q2, Berkshire Funds owns 96 stocks with a total value of $854 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Berkshire Focus Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berkshire+focus+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Berkshire Focus Fund
  1. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 146,220 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1462100.00%
  2. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 35,580 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 167,690 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
  4. Square Inc (SQ) - 174,370 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.22%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 62,060 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.03%
New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Berkshire Funds initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $131.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 175,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Berkshire Funds initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $242.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 67,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Berkshire Funds initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)

Berkshire Funds initiated holding in OptimizeRx Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Berkshire Funds initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $476.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)

Berkshire Funds initiated holding in The Lovesac Co. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Berkshire Funds added to a holding in Roku Inc by 1462100.00%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $322.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.86%. The holding were 146,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Berkshire Funds added to a holding in Snap Inc by 5046000.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 504,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Berkshire Funds added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 1133800.00%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $244.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 113,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Berkshire Funds added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 85900.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3457.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Berkshire Funds added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 955900.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $296.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 95,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Berkshire Funds added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 728300.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 72,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Berkshire Focus Fund. Also check out:

1. Berkshire Focus Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Berkshire Focus Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Berkshire Focus Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Berkshire Focus Fund keeps buying
