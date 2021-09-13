Berkshire Funds Buys Roku Inc, Snap Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells Applied Materials Inc, DraftKings Inc, Etsy Inc

New Purchases: U, COIN, OPRX, PANW, LOVE, RBLX,

U, COIN, OPRX, PANW, LOVE, RBLX, Added Positions: ROKU, SNAP, SPOT, AMZN, MSFT, FB, DOCU, ZM, MDB, ZS, RNG, MELI, CHWY, CRWD, CRSP, LI, TXG, NIO, TWLO, SHOP, FSR, SQ, PYPL,

ROKU, SNAP, SPOT, AMZN, MSFT, FB, DOCU, ZM, MDB, ZS, RNG, MELI, CHWY, CRWD, CRSP, LI, TXG, NIO, TWLO, SHOP, FSR, SQ, PYPL, Reduced Positions: AMAT, DKNG, ETSY, SNOW, BILL, W, PENN, TTD, CHGG, Z, NVDA, CVNA, HUBS, RH, VWAGY, SONO, PACB, APPS, XPEV, PTON, TSLA, PINS, SI, SMH, SE,

Investment company Berkshire Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Roku Inc, Snap Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Applied Materials Inc, DraftKings Inc, Etsy Inc, Snowflake Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Funds. As of 2021Q2, Berkshire Funds owns 96 stocks with a total value of $854 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Berkshire Focus Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berkshire+focus+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Roku Inc (ROKU) - 146,220 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1462100.00% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 35,580 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 167,690 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% Square Inc (SQ) - 174,370 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.22% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 62,060 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.03%

Berkshire Funds initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $131.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 175,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Funds initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $242.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 67,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Funds initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Funds initiated holding in OptimizeRx Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Funds initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $476.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Funds initiated holding in The Lovesac Co. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Funds added to a holding in Roku Inc by 1462100.00%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $322.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.86%. The holding were 146,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Funds added to a holding in Snap Inc by 5046000.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 504,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Funds added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 1133800.00%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $244.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 113,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Funds added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 85900.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3457.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Funds added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 955900.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $296.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 95,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berkshire Funds added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 728300.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 72,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.