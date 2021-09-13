DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell® on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

DXC+Technology (NYSE: DXC) President and CEO Mike+Salvino and members of the DXC leadership+team today rang the New York Stock Exchange Closing+Bell® to celebrate DXC’s new brand which stands for delivering excellence for its customers and colleagues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005885/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

NYSE Closing Bell photo and video

DXC leaders who participated in today’s NYSE Closing Bell (see accompanying photo) are: (Front row, left to right) Bill Deckelman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel; Jim Brady, President, Americas; Brenda Tsai, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer; Ken Sharp, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Mike Salvino, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mary Finch, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; Vinod Bagal, Executive Vice President, Global Delivery; Jamie Musson, Director Finance-Process and Controls. (Back row, left to right) Tim Weir, Vice President, Global Asset Protection; Mike McDaniel, President, Modern Workplace; Chris Voci, Senior Vice President Finance; Zafar Hasan, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Legal, Board Secretary; NYSE Closing Bell host; Tom Pettit, President, Americas; John Sweeney, Vice President Investor Relations.

For additional photos and video, go to: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nyse.com%2Fbell%2Fcalendar.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings.

No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Source: DXC Technology

Category: Investor Relations

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005885/en/