Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. Buys Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Nike Inc, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: SO, RSG, VFC, BIDU, BP., MELI, PAYX, BKNG, MDT, NVDA, ABI, SBAC, ZAL, 035720, 051910, OKTA, SYK, OTEX, ALLE, IDXX, CBA, MPW, SWMA, SCI, FSV, KNEBV, XPEV, MPWR, LIN, 6273, DCI, ITT, RI, ASSA B, 8766, ALLY, 300750, BRO, EQR, MTD, SBNY, NOVO B, TEAM, CARR, DAR, UAA, TREL B, TRIP, MO, CTSH, B3SA3, TNDM, BEKE, ABMD, CHH, GLW, WRB, ZBRA, DAL, IBKR, MC, 4502, 8035, 6146, HTA, SPOT, XP, MKTX, RL, 601988, SRT3, EVK, CDK, AON, BAX, BC, EXPE, SF, EMA, ASX, SEK, G, 7276, 2651, 2413, VOW, PAYC, KEYS, AZUL4, EPI A, AES, BIDU, DVA, ECL, FLEX, HRC, HSV, SMIN, RUI, 6367, 4188, EMBR3, EQTL3, 6383, 7956, PHNX, 2229, OMF, ZAL, 01024, CPNG, DDD, AMED, ATR, AJG, CHRW, CLH, DOV, FCNCA, PACW, HXL, ITW, JEF, LYV, MORN, NDSN, R, LSI, OLED, WMB, ACO.X, CU, FM, ENB, RBA, TNL, ALGT, 601857, MFG, STMN, COLO B, DSV, PNL, EKTA B, 1928, IGT, CPFE3, FPH, GOLL4, 028050, BBAS3, 010950, HINDALCO, CPI, BBCA, ECOR3, 8020, FRC, ZG, BBSE3, DOO, S32, RBLBANK, EPI B, 06098, LEVI, TIGR, GDRX, AGCO, CCMP, LHCG, PTC, STX, IGM, BDEV, HR.UN, BWY, TATE, AMP, BMED, 601318, ALV, HNR1, 00522, 02020, BXB, 5802, 086280, RENT3, FEMSAUBD, THYAO, ANDR, 2212, 7282, Z1P, 8410, 01929, SAGA B, CVCB3, SC, RARE, EVO, 145020, BL, IRBR3, DESP,
- Added Positions: JNJ, AAPL, CVX, INTU, PYPL, AXP, V, CMCSA, T, GPC, ALGN, CVS, UNH, TJX, BATS, ATCO A, DAI, MAERSK B, 6861, SIKA, TRV, 01299, QCOM, RMS, INTC, LMT, LOW, SHOP, CFR, Y, 4005, IT, ERIC B, RAND, 6098, OTIS, FIS, MCK, 005930, CBRE, TPR, 5108, JPM, RY, NDA SE, CL, HOLX, ULTA, HM B, TSLA, KMI, ZEN, LUV, VOLV B, Z, AMZN, AMP, MAS, NTES, RMV, 035420, MSFT, GIB.A, BHP, REA, EQNR, ZS, MET, 6954, AMGN, 6594, FDX, ICE, SIRI, WCN, MAERSK A, 00823, VOYA, SQ, SJM, JCOM, UGI, RDSB, HUBS, GOOS, CMS, EEFT, SKX, ADEN, GIVN, HDFCBANK, BERY, DHR, GOOGL, PGR, SCCO, EXPN, HEIA, 096770, TAL, 002594, ZNGA, ABBV, 300760, A, BIO, BMRN, SCHW, EL, EXPD, MOH, XPO, WPM, BMW, GMG, SKF B, POLI, 2618, 7259, MANH, ODFL, PH, IFC, RHM, SGP, 3407, 2330, 300033, TWTR, MPL, HFG, MRNA, 2222, EFX, LKQ, NI, PPG, TPX, TD, SIE, CS, ENGI, SAAB B, INTRUM, HDFC, 5347, 3034, NPN, 6113, 01918, 300059, JD, ROKU, ALV, COLM, CAG, GILD, NFLX, NYCB, CSL, ITRK, 00700, 5711, TCS, KOTAKBANK, 1295, GFNORTEO, 5110, AEO, BRKR, BXMT, DTE, GGG, HLF, LAMR, MKL, PSA, UPS, VRTX, WAT, ANTM, CWB, CIX, CPG, DGE, IGG, JD., KGF, KGP, MCRO, RTO, HWDN, CAR.UN, LLOY, 00669, 02388, KER, C07, U11, ATCO B, 6770, 7731, 5101, MOL, AMXL, 1216, TCELL, 2308, NICE, 1155, 2891, 2882, OTP, 6988, 7309, LOOMIS, 1120, ESNT, GLOB, PSTG, 1COV, SHA, ATUS, EYE, VICI, HDFCLIFE, 01772, JDEP, CRI, CACC, CW, DECK, EXR, HRB, IONS, MDU, MAN, MTZ, PNFP, SNA, EDU, FLTR, RDSA, 600028, 000725, AV., DPW, 00016, RXL, KNIN, 7751, 3402, 1023, 2379, 012330, DSCT, CHR, NXPI, SCG, 01972, SRC, X, NIO, 9434, PLTK,
- Reduced Positions: FB, NKE, CNC, BEI, BRK.B, CMG, CMI, BK, PEP, EQIX, CHKP, AD, JD, HAL, ADS, ADS, MTN, NOW, GOOG, ALL, COST, MMC, 6502, CLX, 9983, DKS, LH, PG, PSX, ABNB, CDNS, OR, MCD, WMT, CM, MRW, RNO, 7267, 1605, SNAP, CAT, EMR, MS, SLAB, ACN, HUM, TMO, HPE, CME, FFH, RCI.B, BAB, GLE, HSIC, HD, PHM, ABN, TTC, SGO, 002352, VNT, PLD, TFC, BAP, TOL, UNI, FR, UMI, VER, LIGHT, 03690, AMD, PFE, REGN, 000002, BOSS, INFY, 2454, RGA, 6178, KSS, RS, SHW, 9432, 2881, GARAN, XYL, 601012, IR, BMY, ORCL, PRGO, TEVA, WEN, BMO, BNS, TRI, ALL, MKS, 601939, D05, 4503, 9984, ASIANPAINT, VALE3, AGL, CHGG, BIIB, CI, JLL, K, NOC, USB, MA, SLF, ILU, IMB, BNP, ETL, Z74, SSAB A, BS6, 6902, 7270, HKHGF, LR, FAF, ANET, 7182, AMUN, 01658, BHF, U, DRI, THG, ILMN, ITRI, MTB, TKR, XLNX, ONEX, JMAT, REL, WCH, 00019, 00066, SW, AKZA, 7912, 1925, 4902, 7752, SESGL, 2603, 7106, 2610, 2317, ITC, TEVA, PSSA3, 2409, BBDC4, VOW3, ANG, 6963, 9831, 0166, NOVKY, PSM, NOMD, 603501, EQH, 603259, WH, AIG, BWA, FLS, JWN, SEIC, CROX, BEN, DNLM, DFS, 601328, 601166, 00011, 00268, 01093, O39, 3401, 5901, WIPRO, 2455, 068270, ICICIBANK, 1818, 2006, 8593, 5334, 9783, PGE, 601288, 2723, 603288, SPIE, TUI,
- Sold Out: DIS, ADBE, SLB, BAC, VZ, TAP, LULU, KO, MRK, BABA, GPS, WSM, EA, C, ETN, NEE, NESN, AGN, TGT, 8316, KNX, VTRS, BT.A, CSGN, DHI, GE, VMW, 4901, INF, LHX, BAS, INGA, ATVI, AKAM, MDLZ, VRSN, AZN, ZM, BBY, BEN, AN, EQT, CRM, 4661, ETRN, ACGL, BDX, XOM, LEN, NOV, EBAY, MFC, CLR, 9433, KR, ROP, TECK.B, RR., 3382, FTI, 01928, ELAN, PRX, DASH, LUMN, ED, TROW, L, FSLR, URW, URW, HCLTECH, AA, GIS, HON, X, MLCO, 9202, CHTR, GDDY, AGR, BKR, KBX, CPRT, DLB, EW, F, INCY, J, REG, SSE, DBK, EOAN, IFX, 02318, DG, IBE, 9201, 8308, ICLR, DXC, DLTR, HAS, NUAN, RDN, TTWO, 00939, 01398, 02628, AI, WKL, EDP, SPLK, NN, CYBR, DD, ORLY, XEL, JAZZ, STLA, STLA, TKA, CDI, EO, NEX, ALO, 9022, DG, 002607, WCN, 02269, DOCU, CSGP, BBWI, SU, G, EDF, REP, 6971, PFSI, ATO, BBBY, CERN, HIG, KBH, MTG, NUE, ROK, TXRH, URI, VLO, BCE, WBC, PRY, C6L, KINV B, HINDUNILVR, RELIANCE, EDPR, 4927, BFAM, KGX, WING, PEN, HLE, AYI, AFL, CHD, FCX, KEY, KMB, LVS, DGX, STT, STLD, TSCO, RWE, CNP, KN, UHR, ROCK B, NTGY, 9501, 2412, PIDILITIND, 7974, 6869, 601888, 002475, MUSA, SYF, 601021, 603799, LNK, TWLO, VST, AM, SAIL, BMBL, AAP, AMG, ALK, AMT, AMAT, ADSK, CRUS, FCN, MNST, INFO, LAD, NEM, TXN, WLTW, WYNN, PRG, ATD.B, AEM, ABX, MG, HBI, WU, NCM, 601398, ENEL, CO, ML, SGRE, WRT1V, 8309, 4452, 5406, 8303, 7269, JARLF, DABUR, LUMI, NESTLEIND, AXISBANK, 7113, RBI, 6981, 002230, AGNC, TREE, DISCK, CBOE, NLSN, 601901, FANG, TMX, CFG, SYNH, LBRDK, A2M, EVBG, AYX, VRT, NET, DNB, ENR, MMM, ALNY, DOX, AEE, AIZ, AZO, AXS, OZK, CPB, DISH, EIX, GNTX, GPN, HSY, ICUI, LNC, MMS, MRCY, MTH, MIDD, OHI, BPOP, RNR, SLM, SRE, STMP, SWK, TXT, TSEM, GRA, WEC, WWD, IRBT, WFG, MRU, KL, AGI, POR, QRTEA, CNQ, FTS, SSRM, LBTYK, KBR, AER, DOW, MTS, RIO, NST, SGM, 001979, 000671, CNA, 600048, ARX, CPG, III, EQX, 002127, CON, FNTN, 01060, ATO, FNV, 601099, CLN, HEIO, ELUX B, 8253, 5411, 1812, 9107, 6752, 7261, 7011, 7201, 8233, 8331, 8355, 9531, 7911, 7203, EXIDEIND, KRDMD, 051900, 2393, 1312, GLENMARK, ZEEL, 3443, KOZAA, MARUTI, 015760, 3481, CONCOR, VOLTAS, PNB, 2267, 8227, CFX, LOPE, PAH3, 300017, BAH, TOU, FLT, 002602, 002624, APTV, VCX, 3659, GWRE, ALSN, LKOH, PFPT, 1810, CONE, NRZ, QTS, GLPI, ARMK, ISS, FIVN, WMS, AXTA, NEWR, OLLI, HLI, H, DOM, 7186, G24, NTNX, PK, CLDR, CJLU, CARG, CDLX, PRSP, FTDR, XM, 06185, CLVT, IAA, GO, IRCTC, 601816, UWMC, UWMC, RKT, CNXC, MRVI, WISH, CHK, THNPY, ARE, ANSS, BKH, CACI, CNP, XEC, DUK, TGNA, HAIN, IDA, LECO, MSA, NFG, NYT, KWR, RHI, GL, TSN, WSO, WLK, IMO, NEX, 000656, TDC, HEN, LI, 6361, 8306, 5706, 041510, AKBNK, MCDOWELL-N, ENBR3, BIMAS, 1536, PM, 3099, VIG, 8282, 4631, 1911, 2810, 8963, 9513, 2121, 6925, 8985, 0INB, CVE, JUBLFOOD, 002371, 032830, 3673, PVG, 122870, TLX, 603993, 3863, PGSUS, AMH, IBULHSGFIN, 180640, RNG, VII, KRNT, 002773, FLOW, LITE, MGL, VVV, 207940, LAURUSLABS, ADT, PHOJY, 00788, ATGL, SBICARD, LESL, GLAND, CGNT, CGNT,
For the details of BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE GLOBAL FUND, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+advantage+global+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE GLOBAL FUND, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,608 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,019 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,067 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 42,138 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 939.16%
- Visa Inc (V) - 28,020 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.25%
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 61,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 25,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $71.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 33,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $163.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP.)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $3.33, with an estimated average price of $3.1. The stock is now traded at around $2.956500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 534,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1852.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 939.16%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 42,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.35%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 141,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1675.99%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $97.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 49,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 457.68%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $557.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 10,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 326.46%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $280.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 17,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 502.05%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $161.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 28,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 59.99%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. still held 8,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 76.02%. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $159.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. still held 6,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Centene Corp (CNC)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Centene Corp by 77.11%. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. still held 8,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Beiersdorf AG (BEI)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Beiersdorf AG by 49.34%. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $103.25, with an estimated average price of $96.25. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. still held 15,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 59.36%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. still held 4,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 88.31%. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1867.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. still held 138 shares as of 2021-06-30.
