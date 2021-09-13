Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. Buys Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Nike Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc, Chevron Corp, Intuit Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Nike Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Adobe Inc, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. owns 838 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,608 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,019 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,067 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 42,138 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 939.16% Visa Inc (V) - 28,020 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.25%

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 61,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 25,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $71.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 33,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $163.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.9 and $3.33, with an estimated average price of $3.1. The stock is now traded at around $2.956500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 534,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1852.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 939.16%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $165.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 42,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.35%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 141,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1675.99%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $97.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 49,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 457.68%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $557.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 10,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 326.46%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $280.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 17,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 502.05%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $161.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 28,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 59.99%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. still held 8,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 76.02%. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $159.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. still held 6,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Centene Corp by 77.11%. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. still held 8,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Beiersdorf AG by 49.34%. The sale prices were between $89.16 and $103.25, with an estimated average price of $96.25. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. still held 15,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 59.36%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. still held 4,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 88.31%. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1867.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Blackrock Advantage Global Fund, Inc. still held 138 shares as of 2021-06-30.