TALIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Talis on Behalf of Talis Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Talis Biomedical Corporation (“Talis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLIS) on behalf of Talisstockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Talis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 10, 2021, Talis reported its second quarter 2021 financial results. During the related conference call, the Company revealed that its “development timelines have been extended by delays in the launching of [Talis’] COVID-19 test and manufacturing scale.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.58, or 6%, to close at $8.39 per share on August 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 30, 2021, after the market closed, Talis announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Coe, had “stepped down.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.00, or 11%, to close at $8.06 per share on August 31, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

