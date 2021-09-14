Logo
NHI Provides Business Update

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / National Health Investors, Inc. (

NYSE:NHI, Financial) today provided a business update regarding its monthly contractual cash collections and average occupancy from its three largest senior housing operators.

Deferral and Disposition Update

NHI agreed to defer $1.0 million in rent due for September from Bickford Senior Living ("Bickford"). Deferred rents related to Bickford total $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $13.8 million for 2021.

NHI agreed to defer approximately $0.5 million in rent for two other tenants in September which is expected to be repaid with interest.

As previously announced, NHI's tenant for the legacy Holiday Retirement ("Holiday") portfolio of 18 properties was recently acquired. NHI has yet to receive payment for either August or September rent. NHI continues to hold $8.8 million in Holiday security deposits.

In September 2021, NHI sold an acute care hospital in Jackson, KY for $9.0 million in cash consideration which is estimated to result in an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 million. Rental income for this property was approximately $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Collections

NHI has collected 80.9% of contractual cash due for September. The remaining balance for the month is comprised of the following: 3.8% in deferrals related to Bickford; 1.8% in deferrals agreed to with two tenants; 8.4% related to the legacy Holiday properties; 4.5% related to amounts expected to be collected; and 0.6% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior to the start of the pandemic.

NHI has collected 84.5% of contractual cash due for the third quarter of 2021. The remaining balance is comprised of the following: 4.4% in deferrals related to Bickford; 2.1% in deferrals agreed to with three tenants; 6.7% related to the legacy Holiday properties; 1.7% related to amounts expected to be collected; and 0.6% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior to the start of the pandemic. Please see the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and prior press releases for more information regarding rent concessions.

Occupancy

The following table summarizes the average monthly portfolio occupancy for Senior Living Communities ("SLC"), Bickford, and Holiday for the periods indicated, excluding development properties in operation less than 24 months, notes receivable, and properties disposed or transitioned to new operators.

Properties

Aug-21

Jul-21

Jun-21

May-21

Apr-21

Mar-21

Feb-21

Jan-21

SLC

9

80.4%

79.9%

79.1%

78.6%

77.9%

77.8%

78.1%

77.3%

Bickford

42

80.2%

79.6%

78.2%

77.3%

76.6%

74.6%

74.9%

75.5%

Holiday1

18

76.6%

76.2%

75.4%

75.0%

74.7%

74.7%

74.7%

76.4%

Properties

Dec-20

Nov-20

Oct-20

Sep-20

Aug-20

Jul-20

Jun-20

May-20

SLC

9

76.2%

77.1%

78.6%

78.9%

78.8%

79.2%

79.0%

79.2%

Bickford

42

77.1%

79.7%

80.5%

81.6%

81.1%

81.0%

81.0%

82.0%

Holiday1

18

77.9%

78.3%

79.2%

80.1%

81.3%

82.7%

84.1%

84.9%

1 Holiday occupancy for 18 properties is restated retroactively to reflect the previously announced sale of eight properties. Occupancy for the Holiday 26 properties for July 2021 was 74.9%.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's, tenants', operators', borrowers' or managers' expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividend and dividend plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital market transactions, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment opportunities, dispositions, acquisition integration, growth opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), plans and objectives of management for future operations, continued performance improvements, ability to service and refinance our debt obligations, ability to finance growth opportunities, and similar statements including, without limitation, those containing words such as "may," "will," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things; the impact of COVID-19 on our tenants, borrowers, economy and the Company; the operating success of our tenants and borrowers for collection of our lease and interest income; the success of property development and construction activities, which may fail to achieve the operating results we expect; the risk that our tenants and borrowers may become subject to bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; risks related to governmental regulations and payors, principally Medicare and Medicaid, and the effect that lower reimbursement rates would have on our tenants' and borrowers' business; the risk that the cash flows of our tenants and borrowers would be adversely affected by increased liability claims and liability insurance costs; risks related to environmental laws and the costs associated with liabilities related to hazardous substances; the risk that we may not be fully indemnified by our lessees and borrowers against future litigation; the success of our future acquisitions and investments; our ability to reinvest cash in real estate investments in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; the potential need to incur more debt in the future, which may not be available on terms acceptable to us; our ability to meet covenants related to our indebtedness which impose certain operational limitations and a breach of those covenants could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations; the risk that the illiquidity of real estate investments could impede our ability to respond to adverse changes in the performance of our properties; risks associated with our investments in unconsolidated entities, including our lack of sole decision-making authority and our reliance on the financial condition of other interests; our dependence on revenues derived mainly from fixed rate investments in real estate assets, while a portion of our debt bears interest at variable rates; the risk that our assets may be subject to impairment charges; and our dependence on the ability to continue to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust. Many of these factors are beyond the control of the Company and its management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the foregoing or any other forward-looking statements, except as required by law, and these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Investors are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by NHI in its periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors and other information disclosed in NHI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. Copies of these filings are available at no cost on the SEC's web site at https://www.sec.gov or on NHI's web site at https://www.nhireit.com.

Contact:

Dana Hambly, Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663854/NHI-Provides-Business-Update

