BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. Buys Owens-Corning Inc, UGI Corp, PTC Inc, Sells Pool Corp, TD Synnex, H&R Block Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Owens-Corning Inc, UGI Corp, PTC Inc, Sealed Air Corp, Life Storage Inc, sells Pool Corp, TD Synnex, H&R Block Inc, Carter's Inc, Hubbell Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. owns 518 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+advantage+smid+cap+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc.
  1. BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 97,137 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.06%
  2. Sealed Air Corp (SEE) - 78,330 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.30%
  3. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 30,387 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
  4. Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 59,310 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34%
  5. Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 73,450 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%
New Purchase: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $96.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 45,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGI)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 76,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.57 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 39,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04. The stock is now traded at around $126.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 24,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 62,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 96,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PTC Inc (PTC)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in PTC Inc by 1629.33%. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $122.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 22,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 127.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $57.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 78,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brunswick Corp (BC)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 1412.34%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 25,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 359.27%. The purchase prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08. The stock is now traded at around $119.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 30,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 450.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.19 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $68.21. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 40,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 85.06%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 97,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pool Corp (POOL)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1.

Sold Out: TD Synnex (SNX)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in TD Synnex. The sale prices were between $114.84 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $122.79.

Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $23.64.

Sold Out: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $199.78, with an estimated average price of $188.88.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Sold Out: Carter's Inc (CRI)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48.

Reduced: Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 93.8%. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $94.18, with an estimated average price of $90.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. still held 1,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 83.52%. The sale prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $69.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. still held 6,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in H.B. Fuller Co by 41.83%. The sale prices were between $62.91 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $66.92. The stock is now traded at around $65.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. still held 35,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 42.26%. The sale prices were between $188.61 and $243.53, with an estimated average price of $219.55. The stock is now traded at around $200.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. still held 9,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 61.26%. The sale prices were between $38.33 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. still held 21,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 37.75%. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $111.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. still held 24,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.



