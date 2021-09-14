BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. Buys Owens-Corning Inc, UGI Corp, PTC Inc, Sells Pool Corp, TD Synnex, H&R Block Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Owens-Corning Inc, UGI Corp, PTC Inc, Sealed Air Corp, Life Storage Inc, sells Pool Corp, TD Synnex, H&R Block Inc, Carter's Inc, Hubbell Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. owns 518 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 97,137 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.06% Sealed Air Corp (SEE) - 78,330 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.30% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 30,387 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22% Bruker Corp (BRKR) - 59,310 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34% Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 73,450 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70%

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $96.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 45,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 76,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.57 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 39,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04. The stock is now traded at around $126.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 24,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $36.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 62,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 96,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in PTC Inc by 1629.33%. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $122.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 22,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 127.30%. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $57.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 78,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 1412.34%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 25,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 359.27%. The purchase prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08. The stock is now traded at around $119.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 30,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 450.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.19 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $68.21. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 40,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 85.06%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 97,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in TD Synnex. The sale prices were between $114.84 and $129.5, with an estimated average price of $122.79.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $23.64.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $175.31 and $199.78, with an estimated average price of $188.88.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Hamilton Lane Inc by 93.8%. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $94.18, with an estimated average price of $90.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. still held 1,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 83.52%. The sale prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $69.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. still held 6,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in H.B. Fuller Co by 41.83%. The sale prices were between $62.91 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $66.92. The stock is now traded at around $65.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. still held 35,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Universal Display Corp by 42.26%. The sale prices were between $188.61 and $243.53, with an estimated average price of $219.55. The stock is now traded at around $200.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. still held 9,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 61.26%. The sale prices were between $38.33 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $42.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. still held 21,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 37.75%. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $111.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. BlackRock Advantage SMID Cap Fund, Inc. still held 24,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.