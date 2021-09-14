AtonRa Partners Buys Marvell Technology Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Tencent Holdings, Guardant Health Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: MRVL, VEEV, QTRX, SOFI, SOFI, SHOP, TENB, CTLT, KYMR, XLRN, ADPT, SRAC, BLI, NSTG, NRIX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marvell Technology Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Quanterix Corp, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells Tencent Holdings, Guardant Health Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Illumina Inc, Regenxbio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AtonRa Partners. As of 2021Q2, AtonRa Partners owns 112 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 30,031 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% Square Inc (SQ) - 31,208 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02% SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 23,694 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.75% ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) - 31,363 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 94,181 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.75%

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 61,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $298.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 10,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Quanterix Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $46.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 51,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 138,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1476.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 107.75%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $273.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 23,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 101.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 94,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 180.68%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 78,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 85.30%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $160.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 25,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 130.23%. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 23,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in SunPower Corp by 78.77%. The purchase prices were between $20.91 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 153,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $73.88 and $84.65, with an estimated average price of $78.58.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Regenxbio Inc. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $35.71.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

AtonRa Partners reduced to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 35.27%. The sale prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $126.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. AtonRa Partners still held 40,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners reduced to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 59.94%. The sale prices were between $128.63 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $146.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. AtonRa Partners still held 8,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners reduced to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 61.63%. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $95.91. The stock is now traded at around $96.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. AtonRa Partners still held 10,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners reduced to a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc by 51.63%. The sale prices were between $92.19 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $100.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. AtonRa Partners still held 10,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 37.08%. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $419.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. AtonRa Partners still held 15,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AtonRa Partners reduced to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 32.62%. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. AtonRa Partners still held 41,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.