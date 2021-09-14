Athleta Partners Simone Biles and Allyson Felix Make Met Gala Debut With American Fashion Pioneer Gap Inc.

Founded in 1969 on the principles of inclusivity and creating experiences fit for all, iconic American apparel pioneer Gap Inc. is hosting world-renowned gold medal athletes and Athleta brand partners Simone Biles and Allyson Felix in their red-carpet debut at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual gala. Biles and Felix are joined tonight by Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal, who is wearing custom Gap x Brother Vellies, a collaboration by Jane Pattinson, Gap’s head of design, and Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge and founder and creative director of Brother Vellies.

Allyson Felix, Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal, and Simone Biles attend The Met Gala with Athleta (September 2021, Photo courtesy of Benjamin Rosser)

Tonight’s theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is the perfect backdrop to showcase Gap Inc.’s purpose, Inclusive, by Design. For over 50 years, the company’s namesake brand has championed individuality and representation, bridging the gaps between generations, backgrounds, and ideas. Gap’s collaboration with James is an extension of Gap Inc.‘s partnership+and+pledge earlier this year as part of Gap Inc’s commitments to Create for All.

In celebration of both Biles’s and Felix’s passion for empowering women and girls, Athleta is donating $50,000 to The Power of She Fund to support individuals and communities of women and girls to reach their limitless potential.

DESIGN & STYLE CREDITS:

Biles is wearing a couture AREA x Athleta collaboration. Inspired by the athlete’s unparalleled record-breaking achievements and perseverance, AREA x Athleta created a head-to-toe look featuring embroidered feathers trailing behind a sheer bodysuit and includes crystal chis, in a nod to Athleta’s logo. The design captures the intersection where performance, strength, and beauty meet.

Designers for AREA COUTURE: Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk

Stylist: Leslie Fremar

Hair: Nigella Miller

Makeup: Autumn Moultrie

Felix is wearing Fendi Couture. The gown is a creation by Artistic Director Kim Jones in his second couture show for FENDI, a collection inspired by the city of Rome, its ancient past, and its future.

Designer for Fendi: Kim Jones

Stylist: Jason Bolden

Hair: Alexander Armand

Makeup: Autumn Moultrie

Nails: Kimmie

Syngal is wearing custom Gap x Brother Vellies, a collaboration inspired by the company’s purpose, Inclusive by Design, and features a modern take on Gap’s iconic white shirt designed by Jane Pattinson, Gap’s head of design, and Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge and founder and creative director of Brother Vellies.

Designers: Jane Pattinson and Aurora James

Jewelry: custom Banana Republic

Hair: Gia Tummillo

Makeup: Whittany Robinson

Nails: Kimmie

