Element Nutritional Sciences Forms Medical Advisory Board

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; FRANKFURT:93X) (the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Christine Mazurk-Fera to join existing medical advisors Dr. Jonathan Sherbino and Dr. Scott McKenzie to form a Medical Advisory Board.

“Our flagship Rejuvenate™ brand products have won the acceptance of very large retailers in the United States and Canada to help consumers reduce the effects of muscle loss with a patented plant-based amino acid formulation. While the consumer market is a multi-billion market, there remains a significant opportunity in the institutional market, comprised of medical professionals and medical institutions, to develop higher dosage formulations of Rejuvenate™ to assist orthopedic and oncology patients that have suffered muscle loss and/or prevent muscle loss, or that require expedited recovery from medical procedures. The global oncology therapy market is a US$158 billion market1 and we have the opportunity to potentially help improve patient outcomes with our patented formulation. Our newly formed Medical Advisory Board will be instrumental to assisting Element with designing a research and development strategy to develop these new Rejuvenate™ formulations and bringing them to market,” said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Jonathan Sherbino, B.Sc., MD MEd FRCPC FAcadMEd DRCPSC (CE)

Dr. Sherbino is an emergency physician and trauma team leader. He is the Assistant Dean, Health Professions Education Research, Faculty of Health Sciences, and a Professor of Medicine at McMaster University. Jonathan is the past chair of the Specialty Committee for Emergency Medicine for the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Canada. He has published more than 150 papers and four books. He has given numerous national and international plenary and keynote addresses in areas of research including cardiac biomarkers and clinical decision rules for cardiac arrest. Most recently, Dr. Sherbino won the 3M National Teaching Fellowship award for ground-breaking work as a medical educator, Canada’s most prestigious recognition of excellence in educational leadership and teaching at the post-secondary level.

Christine Mazurk-Fera

Ms. Mazurk-Fera brings over two decades of leadership experience in the medical sector focused on strategic leadership, product development, marketing clinical quality excellence and improving patient outcome. Christine is currently an Advisory Committee member at the Cribwolf Foundation, was most recently Director, Clinical Quality Assurance with Mohawk Medbuy Corporation and previously spent almost 20 years with Teleflex, a global provider of medical technologies, in various leadership roles including global marketing and corporate accounts.

Dr. Scott McKenzie, M.Sc., MD,FRCS (C)

Dr. McKenzie is a Fellow of the Royal College of Canada, Orthopedic Surgery and has practised orthopedic surgery since 2001. Since 2006, Dr. McKenzie has practised as a Staff Orthopedic Surgeon at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Ontario. He is also currently an Associate Professor at both McMaster University and the University of Toronto.

In connection with their appointments, Christine Mazurk-Fera has been granted 250,000 options of the Company, exercisable at a price of 0.81 per option, for a period of five years. The options will vest as to 25% immediately, and 25% on each of the first, second and third anniversaries hereof.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: the size of the opportunity in the institutional market for Rejuvenate™ and the Company’s ability to develop a product for the orthopedic and oncology markets.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company’s products; availability of distribution channels for the Company’s product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company’s proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company’s products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1 Mordor Intelligence, Global Cancer Therapy Market 2021-2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005915/en/