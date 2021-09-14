Aduro Clean Technologies to Host Investor Update Webinar on Wednesday, September 29th

SARINA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.(CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies") is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels. The Company is pleased to announce that Ofer Vicus, CEO, and Abe Dyck, VP of Business Development, will be hosting an investor webinar on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

With a focused discussion on program advancements and near-term milestones, the Company plans to provide investors with both operational and technological updates across primary opportunity areas, including waste plastics, bitumen, and renewable oils upcycling. An investor Q&A session will follow the presentation.

When: September 29, 2021, 11:00 AM EST

You can register for the webinar by following the link below.

https://services.choruscall.com/links/acthf210929TuUn3nXG.html

A recorded version of the presentation will be available afterwards at adurocleantech.com .

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO

[email protected]

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations

[email protected]

604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

